⚰️ RIP ... Death? GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Preface & Introduction

🧐 CHECK OUT THE NEW SEQUEL …

Read the New Follow-up

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Save on the Paperback

Purchase Audiobook

Listen on Substack

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Preface & Introduction (You Are Here)

1️⃣ Chapter 1 (Coming Soon)

2️⃣ Chapter 2

3️⃣ Chapter 3

4️⃣ Chapter 4

5️⃣ Chapter 5

6️⃣ Chapter 6

7️⃣ Chapter 7

8️⃣ Chapter 8

9️⃣ Chapter 9

1️⃣0️⃣ Chapter 10

1️⃣1️⃣ Chapter 11

1️⃣2️⃣ Chapter 12

1️⃣3️⃣ Chapter 13

1️⃣4️⃣ Chapter 14

1️⃣5️⃣ Chapter 15

1️⃣6️⃣ Chapter 16

1️⃣7️⃣ Chapter 17

1️⃣8️⃣ Chapter 18

Contact

About Sol Luckman

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …

“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

Longevity’s Overrated. Live Forever Instead.

📖 SHOW GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE SOME 😘! READ, RATE, REVIEW:

Preorder the Follow-up

Sign Up for Early Review Copy

GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: PREFACE

Thank you for getting off the beaten track enough to join me in entertaining—in a completely nondogmatic way—the admittedly radical possibility that death doesn’t have to be the end of life’s journey.

I realize this is a hefty proposition and that extraordinary claims require extraordinary support. I can only hope that you find in these pages the inspiration and tools to stop looking outward for proof of important things (if you haven’t already) and start (or continue) looking inward to decide for yourself if my concepts have merit.

This book is especially for anyone who already qualifies as—or is open to becoming—a freethinker, defined by MERRIAM-WEBSTER as “one who forms opinions on the basis of reason independently of authority.” I’d only add that, in my dictionary, freethinking also involves, wherever possible, experientially trying on a concept before intellectually judging it.

With that in mind, and with philosophical wrangling over mortality’s inevitability aside, if you’re willing to implement just some of the many empowering strategies and techniques herein, my sincere expectation is that your overall mind-body-spirit health will improve in obvious and even tangible ways, large and small.

If you do derive benefit from (or otherwise wish to weigh in on) this book, I welcome your honest feedback in the form of a review and rating on Amazon, Goodreads, BookBub, and wherever else GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is sold that works for you.

I also invite you to subscribe for free to my expanding self-help library for freethinkers, consciousness explorers and wellness aficionados at solluckman.substack.com. There, with a complimentary 7-day trial, you’ll have access to all my officially published books and some exclusive ones besides (and where available, their audio versions, including the audiobook of this text).

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Additionally on that website, I’ve begun sharing a series of original exercises called PragmAlchemy for engaging in practical inner alchemy. If you’re interested in taking your energy and focus to the next level, with ease and grace and some restorative self-bodywork added to the mix, you can seamlessly integrate these activities into your daily routine.

Please accept my sincere gratitude once again for reading and contemplating the following chapters. Rest assured they build up to quite a stunning and inspirational denouement, so be sure to ride this ride all the way to the end!

Live Chat

INTRODUCTION: R.I.P. … Death ?

Opening the Doors of Perception

It’s hardly surprising that one of the most iconic and bestselling musician biographies of all time, and the first (of a veritable “Spanish Caravan”) written about the Doors front man Jim Morrison, was titled NO ONE HERE GETS OUT ALIVE.

The lyric is a line from “Five to One,” a perennial fan favorite penned by Morrison but credited officially to the Doors—and it has stuck in my mind (as it has in countless others over more than half a century since its 1968 release) like a splinter, to reference the movie THE MATRIX that also figures prominently in this book.

When I was living in Paris in the early 1990s, I became obsessed with Morrison, and not just his music but his often macabre poetry as well. This was shortly after the release of Oliver Stone’s uber provocative rock biopic that put to shame all other rock biopics, THE DOORS.

As a birthday present, my girlfriend gave me a bilingual copy of THE LORDS & THE NEW CREATURES, Morrison’s first volume of poetry replete with dark meditations on sex, celebrity, drugs, and (of course) death.

While riding the Metro, sitting on the steps of Montmartre and sipping espresso at cafés, I found myself reading it alternately in English and the French translation to capture more and more nuances of Morrison’s cryptic, multilayered thought.

Jim had died in Paris and was buried in the city’s famously lovely necropolis, Père Lachaise Cemetery. His grave—which once featured a stone bust with his big hippy hair made by a Croatian sculptor and stolen in 1988—was, and still is, a literal shrine to many tourists, fans and hipster locals making rock ‘n’ roll pilgrimages from near and far.

Practically as controversial in death as in life, ever since his untimely demise in 1971 that rocked the rock world, Morrison has lingered in a sort of public half-life.

Simultaneously, he has been an inspiration for counterculture and music lovers; a nuisance for Parisians fed up with the incessant drinking, smoking and carousing that have turned his grave into an eternal party; and a would-be prodigal son to his home country, where a Florida politician bizarrely (and unsuccessfully) sought to have Jim’s final resting place relocated to his birthplace, the Space Coast!

My girlfriend—call her Kate—and I regularly visited Morrison’s final resting place, and often partook in the festivities, which I must admit were exemplary displays of Dionysian behavior … if inevitably a regretted hangover source.

Filled with more cemeteries, church crypts and bone-lined Catacombs than you could shake a Gauloise at, Paris invited an ongoing meditation on the afterlife. Like HARRY POTTER’s Myrtle without the moaning, I regularly found myself contemplating the seeming inevitability of death.

And then one overcast Parisian winter afternoon half a decade later, when I was back in town visiting a new girlfriend, while standing in front of Morrison’s grave strewn with flowers and cigarette butts yet again as if no time had elapsed and nothing had changed, the doors of my perception (hat tip to William Blake and Aldous Huxley) suddenly burst wide open when a still small voice inside me asked this simply disarming question:

“Does no one here get out alive?”

Sign Up for Your Review Copy

Preorder the Follow-up