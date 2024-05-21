Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

😲 Videobook Excerpt of the Award-winning Novel about Lucid Dreams, SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING

Watch now | “I See Myself in You”
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
May 21, 2024
🐇 "Few Stories Are Both Wildly Entertaining & Make You Think. This Is One of Them."

Sol Luckman and Andrew Foss
·
Aug 7
🐇 “Few Stories Are Both Wildly Entertaining & Make You Think. This Is One of Them.”

Could it be there’s no such thing as the paranormal ... only infinite varieties of normal we’ve yet to understand?

🎧 Listen to the brand-new audiobook

😴 The New Audiobook of the Beloved Sci-fi Tale SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING Is Now on Substack

Sol Luckman
·
March 28, 2024
😴 The New Audiobook of the Beloved Sci-fi Tale SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING Is Now on Substack

📲 Read the ebook

📖 Check Out the Award-winning SNOOZE on Substack: Exploring Human Potential through Lucid Dreams, Paranormal Abilities, Parallel Universes & … Bigfoot

Sol Luckman
·
August 5, 2022
📖 Check Out the Award-winning SNOOZE on Substack: Exploring Human Potential through Lucid Dreams, Paranormal Abilities, Parallel Universes & … Bigfoot

📖 Purchase the paperback

“Luckman’s dazzling abilities as a novelist abound with lyrical prose ... Although [SNOOZE] chronicles a boy’s transition into manhood, I would not consider it young adult. The provocative subject matter of science and spirituality is very mature ... If you enjoy colorful characters, a fast-paced plot and stories that tug at your heart, this novel in eighty-four chapters is anything but a yawn.” Readers’ Favorite

