😴 The New Audiobook of the Beloved Sci-fi Tale SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING Is Now on Substack

🤔 Could it be there’s no such thing as the paranormal ... only infinite varieties of normal we’ve yet to understand?

🥇 From acclaimed author Sol Luckman comes SNOOZE, the riveting, coming-of-age tale of one extraordinary boy’s awakening to the world-changing reality of his dreams, Winner of the 2015 National Indie Excellence Award for New Age Fiction.

SNOOZE is “a moving story ... a multi-dimensional, many-faceted gem of a read. From mysteries to metaphysics, entering the dream world, Bigfoot, high magic and daring feats of courage, this book has it all ... I highly recommend [SNOOZE] for all ages. It’s an exciting journey within.” Lance White, author of TALES OF A ZANY MYSTIC

Join Max Diver, aka “Snooze,” along the razor’s edge of a quest to rescue his long-lost father from a fate stranger than death in the exotic, perilous Otherworld of sleep.

“Luckman’s dazzling abilities as a novelist abound with lyrical prose ... Although [SNOOZE] chronicles a boy’s transition into manhood, I would not consider it young adult. The provocative subject matter of science and spirituality is very mature ... If you enjoy colorful characters, a fast-paced plot and stories that tug at your heart, this novel in eighty-four chapters is anything but a yawn.” Readers’ Favorite

An insightful look at a plethora of paranormal subjects, from Bigfoot and lucid dreaming to time travel via the Bermuda Triangle, SNOOZE also shines as a work of literature featuring iconic characters, intense drama and breathless pacing to stir you wide awake!

“SNOOZE is a book for readers ready to awaken from our mass cultural illusion before we self-destruct. SNOOZE calls out for readers open to the challenging adventure of opening their minds. It illustrates, in intriguing story form, the possibilities that imagination, dreams, visions, paranormal experiences, respectful relationship to nature, and non-linear thinking may hold the keys to resolving the ecological, economic, social, and political deadlocks we are currently experiencing.” Merry Hall, Co-Host of ENVISION THIS

“SNOOZE is without doubt one of the best coming-of-age, awakening books that I have ever read, and it had me entranced from the beginning to the end. Unlike a lot of books in the YA genre, which while perfectly enjoyable, are nonetheless superficial, SNOOZE takes the reader on a magical mystery tour of astral projection, lucid dreaming, out of body experiences, levitation, telepathy … the list goes on, and all of this is interwoven with themes of bullying, isolation, grief, friendship and characters ... you cannot fail to love ... It would be impossible to do justice to this wonderful book in just one review ... [S]uffice to say that I highly recommend it and love the notion that the Loch Ness Monster might really exist.” Ingrid Hall, Author & Freelance Editor

