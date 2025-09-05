Substack the Ebook

Illness as a Teacher

It has been said by many people in many ways that illness—whether physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual—can be a valuable teacher. In my case, this observation proved absolutely true.

My nearly decade-long chronic autoimmune illness was a stern and sobering mentor, matriculating me through a veritable shamanic initiation of (near) death and rebirth, from which I emerged both a wiser and humbler man.

Wiser, in that the “crash course” I enrolled in during my self-healing tutorial that began in earnest in 2002—involving liberal doses of new science and metaphysics—led to such a novel understanding of human nature that during this terrifying and exhilarating period when I thought I was dying, I often felt like a different person each morning when I awoke.

Humbler, in that having been athletic to the point of cockiness my whole life, as well as something of a know-it-all in my chosen field of study (literature), I was reminded consistently of how dead wrong I had been about so many things.

Specifically, I was forced to admit how little I actually knew about reality and the way the universe is only material as an afterthought, being fundamentally structured on and operating through consciousness.

Thus in all ways, as I elaborate in Book One on the Regenetics Method, my initiatory education through and beyond disease was one of CONSCIOUS HEALING.

Today, nearly five years after the initial publication of that bestselling book that has been translated into multiple languages, having personally facilitated the Regenetics Method for thousands of clients worldwide and taught it to many students, it is time to share the first phase of this uniquely empowering work, Potentiation, with you.

May learning, performing and perhaps offering Potentiation to your family, friends and even pets be as filled with daily miracles as was my own healing and transformational experience of this powerful “ener-genetic” activation.

What Is Potentiation?

Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning is the first of four integrated DNA activations, performed on a specific minimum Timeline explained in Part III, that make up the Regenetics Method. Additional information on the second, third and fourth phases of this work also is provided in Part III.

As detailed hereafter, Potentiation employs specific sound and light codes—produced vocally and mentally—to stimulate a self-healing and transformational potential in DNA.

The Potentiation session initiates a progressive repatterning designed to “reset” your bioenergy fields, which serve as the blueprint for your body-mind-spirit and, as such, when distorted by trauma or toxicity (or both), can induce dysfunctions of various kinds.

By “resetting” the bioenergy blueprint, Potentiation facilitates an integrated, manageable release of often deeply held traumas and toxins while establishing a higher harmonic resonance with life-enhancing “torsion” energy.

Just as crucially, Potentiation also transforms the bioenergetic disruption known as the Fragmentary Body through a process called sealing.

Central to true healing, or “wholing,” sealing the Fragmentary Body enhances one’s sense of unity consciousness and, by itself, can lead to tangible and lasting improvement. The critically important notion of the Fragmentary Body is discussed at various points throughout this text.

Initiated by a single thirty-minute session, which can be performed in person but often is done remotely, as explained, the entire Potentiation process takes just over nine months (forty-two weeks, or a “gestation cycle”) to unfold.

To the best of my knowledge, such a remarkable “rebirth,” set in motion by one short session that requires neither repeating nor reenergizing, is unique in the world of energy healing.

In addition, this process of recalibration charts a highly specific pattern through the bioenergy blueprint. We will explore the nature and experience of this profound bio-spiritual metamorphosis in much greater detail as we go along.

Benefits of Potentiation

Since my partner Leigh and I first began to offer Potentiation to clients back in 2003, we have received reports of a variety of benefits spanning the body-mind-spirit continuum. Some of these benefits have been subtle, while others have been quite dramatic.

The most common reported benefits include:

Allergy Elimination

Enhanced Energy

Parasite Cleansing

Pain Relief

Physical Strengthening

Improved Respiration

Better Digestion

Sharper Thinking

Deeper Sleep

Straighter Posture

Healthier Urination

Regular Stools

Stronger Immunity

Clearer Skin

Thicker Hair

Fewer Migraines

Clearer Boundaries

Healthier Relationships

Increased Serendipity

Heightened Manifestation

Greater Abundance

I share some of my own remarkable benefits from Potentiation toward the end of Part I. Also, a selection of categorized Testimonials from clients who have experienced Potentiation concludes Part II.

What This Book Is & Is Not

Divided into three sections, this book is designed to assist you, step by step, in understanding (Part I), performing (Part II) and integrating (Part III) an apparently simple, but potentially reality-altering DNA activation for yourself—and maybe others.

Throughout, I expand on the perhaps foreign (for some) concept of DNA activation. I trust you will find this material, if not essential to experiencing and benefiting from Potentiation, content-rich and thought-provoking.

I wish to clarify from the outset that this is not a book primarily concerned with science. You do not have to be a scientist or student of science to grasp and implement the self-empowering tools I have to share.

Rather, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA is about a singularly potent type of energy healing—one that I contend operates simultaneously at the genetic and energetic levels. Thus my regular use of the term ener-genetic to describe many aspects of Regenetics.

In Part I, I provide a clear and concise conceptual framework for how DNA activation functions. But as they say, “the proof is in the pudding.”

We can discuss Potentiation forever—but the only meaningful way to “prove” that Potentiation works is to experience it yourself. Insisting on wrapping your “left brain” around every detail is, in the final analysis, like anything over-intellectualized, counterproductive.

If you are the type of person who feels intimidated by the mere mention of DNA, know this: I used to be, too.

In the interest of accessibility, I have stripped the intellectual material contained herein down to the bare bones while making sure to include enough personal narrative to move the story along.

I recommend that you get all you can out of Part I; then put it behind you as you focus on mastering your Potentiation technique in Part II; before turning your attention to integrating and maximizing the energies of Potentiation with the help of Part III.

This is also not a book about music or musicology. You do not have to be a musician or have studied music to master Potentiation. While you will be learning a form of sound healing, you do not have to be able to read music or be blessed with perfect pitch to perform and benefit from this work.

If you are a sound healer or have prior experience with sound healing, I encourage you to release any preconceptions as to what Potentiation “should” sound like while engaging this deceptively simple work with an ongoing attitude of openness and experimentation.

In addition, this is not a book that advocates a predetermined lifestyle change. You do not need to devote any more time to this work than the amount it takes to read this material, thoroughly and thoughtfully, and “potentiate” yourself.

Nor do you need to meditate regularly, repeat mantras, use affirmations, do yoga or adopt a special diet to heal and transform your life with Potentiation. You do not even have to believe in this “kind of stuff” for it to unfold in extraordinary ways.

On the other hand, you do need to:

1. Be open to your own healing;

2. Listen to your heart’s wisdom; and

3. Allow your life to transform naturally as your everyday existence becomes more and more a living meditation.

This process typically occurs as “potentiators” find themselves increasingly present in the Now and releasing those things which do not contribute to the embodiment and manifestation of their potential.

Also, for those concerned with such things, this is not a book about 2012, the Mayan calendar, or related topics. I write in detail on these subjects in CONSCIOUS HEALING—where I propose that humanity is undergoing a massive and positive Shift in consciousness, a metamorphosis into a more enlightened way of being that can be promoted by Potentiation and the Regenetics Method.

But Potentiation’s ability to activate you to higher levels of consciousness and wellbeing really has nothing to do with whether anything “out of the ordinary” happens around the end of 2012, whether you suddenly wake up to find yourself in a completely new reality, or wake up in your old bed.

As many recipients of Potentiation have attested, for those open to healing and transformation without drugs or therapies, DNA activation truly is “strong medicine.”

Indeed, because they can be so effective in addressing a range of issues that traditional “materialistic” approaches cannot begin to unravel, ener-genetic modalities—especially those focused on the revolutionary potential of consciousness—are fast becoming the medicine of the future in the here and now.

Finally, to be perfectly clear, you do not have to have read Book One on the Regenetics Method to potentiate yourself, although you may find it helpful to read it before, during or after your Potentiation process.

What Is Conscious Healing?

Here, I am calling attention to the concept, not the book. One of the foundational ideas behind Potentiation and the Regenetics Method can be summarized:

Consciousness not only is primary to matter; it also gives rise to and modifies matter, including human genetics and physiology, through a process that is energetic in nature.

The hyperdimensional, generative energy to which I refer—dubbed torsion energy in literally thousands of scientific studies conducted mainly in Russia—can be understood as universal creative consciousness.

The two principal manifestations of this consciousness, both of which are capable of operating instantaneously at a distance, or “nonlocally,” are sound and light (Figures 1 and 4). These closely related types of torsion energy are employed synergistically in all Regenetics activations.

Whether you realize it or not, you have heard of torsion energy before. When the Book of John opens with the statement “In the beginning was the Word,” the Word referenced is torsion energy.

In this instance, the Creator employs the Word, which is pure torsion energy in the form of sound waves, to create (and subsequently develop) the light-based material world—human biology included.

The biblical story of Genesis (read: genetic origin) according to John, which finds parallels in virtually all religions and wisdom traditions throughout the world, specifies that:

1. The universe literally was spoken into being; and

2. Language, embodied in sound and light, not only affects, but effects the genesis of life.

The related new sciences of genetic linguistics and wave-genetics have established beyond any reasonable doubt that universal creative consciousness, or torsion energy, gives rise to and evolves DNA through an inherently linguistic interface.

This revolutionary research, which proves that the basic storyline of creation in the Bible and many other ancient cosmologies is far more than myth, further implies that we ourselves can employ linguistically energized torsion consciousness to activate DNA and promote healing and transformation.

In the case of Potentiation, as explained in Part I and taught in Part II, this ener-genetic activation is prompted by specific combinations of vowel-based “words.”

To Your Potential!

I will conclude this brief Introduction by returning to you, the reader, because POTENTIATE YOUR DNA is nothing if not about teaching you to promote your own conscious healing and personal evolution.

We can talk theory ad infinitum, but this book is really about practice—the practice of activating your potential to become and live your true and authentic self.

On this subject, allow me to offer a bit of friendly advice from one who has walked this path and assisted many others in walking it.

Read this book thoroughly, enjoying the story of the development of Potentiation in Part I—but paying particular attention to Part II so that you perform your Potentiation correctly, and Part III so that you get the most out of this work.

Then, go live your passion(s) with all the joy, gratitude, laughter and love you can muster!

This is not merely superficial advice and, appearances notwithstanding, does not have its roots in “new age” philosophy, the Law of Attraction, the Power of Now, or anything of the sort.

Instead, this advice is based on scientific experiments by cell biologist Glen Rein proving that positive emotions benefit DNA, making DNA stronger, healthier and—it stands to reason—more available to activation through linguistically expressed consciousness.

On the other hand, feelings such as fear and anger can do considerable harm to DNA so that it is less available for activation through consciousness.

Let me emphasize that I am far from judging so-called negative emotions, as we all experience them from time to time. It does nobody, least of all ourselves, any good pointing the proverbial finger at the mirror during our moments of inadequacy—and may even do us considerable harm.

The best we can do, when we inevitably slip up, is to follow the time-honored wisdom of “forgive and forget,” allowing ourselves to reengage life-affirming attitudes that, based on hard science, ener-genetically promote our healing and the realization of our innate potential.

To yours!

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

