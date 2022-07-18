Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📝 NOTE: Although this piece was originally published in all the way back in 2005, and I’m a good bit older and perhaps a little wiser, I still stand by the majority of the points I originally made about such topics as Allergy Elimination Technique, the dangers of vaccines , the nature of DNA, and the amazing healing potential of DNA activation—topics subsequently elaborated on in my international bestselling book POTENTIATE YOUR DNA .

Having spent nearly a decade dying, I am deeply grateful for the pioneering of Dr. Devi Nambudripad, developer of Nambudpripad’s Allergy Elimination Technique. NAET employs muscle testing (kinesiology) to determine allergies—a term encompassing chemical, environmental and nutritional sensitivities that tend to derange the immune system and contribute to a variety of “incurable” ailments. A goal of this innovative method is to treat chronic illness through acupressure stimulation of the nervous system. This initiates a “clearing” theoretically capable of removing allergic “blockages” that keep bioenergy from flowing properly through the body.

At twenty-seven life inexplicably came crashing down. One day I was playing basketball three hours at a stretch, able to eat and drink whatever I pleased; the next I was gripped by a mysterious illness that, one by one, took away the foods, drinks and sports I loved, even—in the insidious way chronic illness has of stripping you clean—many people I loved.

At first I was diagnosed with the medical profession’s catchall for baffling conditions: “depression.” I felt deeply, however, that depression was the result not the cause of whatever was degenerating my once athletic body. But I dutifully popped my pills until I nearly died of an adverse reaction. Growing desperate, I headed into “alternative” territory seeking solutions.

My first stop on a twisted journey into the Wonderland of complementary therapies was at my mouth. A holistic doctor suggested I’d been poisoned by mercury and other heavy metals leaching from my dental work, so I spent a fortune getting my crowns and fillings replaced with supposedly benign materials. For all the damage this did to my wallet, removing such a toxic load from my system produced almost total symptom relief—for several months.

When my problems with Candida and fatigue returned, it was with a vengeance. My old nemeses were joined by a bewildering array of seemingly unrelated symptoms that continued to defy medical diagnosis. Despite a series of “negative” tests, I lay in bed at night terrified I was dying. In addition to my debilitating food allergies and exhaustion, I suffered facial neuralgia, muscle spasms, back pain, hypoglycemia, shortness of breath, and chemical sensitivities.

In an effort to halt my deterioration, I took handfuls of nearly every supplement on the market. I received regular intravenous chelation. I did parasite cleanses, special Candida diets. I experimented with ozone and infrared saunas. I tried reiki, acupuncture, homeopathy, biofeedback, magnets, “zappers.” I underwent EMDR, hypnosis, radionics, even “psychic surgery.” I tried practically everything and spent thousands, but after six years, I was sicker than ever and getting worse.

The word “inspiration” best conveys the intuitive process I began in 2002 that led me to consider the radical notion that if I could somehow “reset” myself at the genetic level, my thirty or so bizarre symptoms would eventually go away. I found myself on this path after reading a disturbing book by Harvard-trained Leonard Horowitz entitled EMERGING VIRUSES. Basing his claims on meticulous research, Dr. Horowitz persuasively argues that vaccines are the real cause of a variety of autoimmune diseases, including AIDS.

This may strike anyone who accepts the official line that vaccines are safe and effective as unbelievable. But after a year spent testing Horowitz’s ideas using kinesiology (muscle testing), I concluded belief is not required for immune-wrecking retroviruses to penetrate the bloodstream via “immunizations” and alter the genetic code, potentially sabotaging health under a myriad of creative diagnoses such as “fibromyalgia,” “chronic fatigue,” and “multiple chemical sensitivity.”

Be that as it may, it apperas root cause of many autoimmune illnesses is genetic damage through factors such as vaccines compounded by cellular toxicity. As evidenced by the expanding body of literature on the topic, I am far from alone in this opinion. I contend that cells collect and hold toxicity for the purpose of slowing down the many mutant pathogens, such as simian 40 retrovirus (“monkey AIDS”), released in the organism under the radar of the immune system by vaccines. The body knows that toxic substances—heavy metals and pesticides, for instance—are not only poisonous to the host, but also to pathogens. Such a Catch-22 can lead to environmental illness and immunological breakdown in which the body starts attacking its own toxic cells, but it may be the only choice a biosystem operating with damaged DNA has.

Many people are led to believe that since they have an autoimmune disorder or disease, they are more toxic because of their chemical, environmental or nutritional sensitivities. Another way of saying this is that it is commonly assumed the body becomes more toxic in autoimmune states because it cannot or does not know how to detoxify. Based on my research and personal experience of genetic collapse, however, it appears that autoimmunity is induced by foreign genetic invaders (which can include genetically modified foods) that negatively reprogram DNA by utilizing the RNA transcription process, instructing the body to replicate artificial codes inside cells. In other words, once DNA is reprogrammed, it literally has the ability to grow new pathogenic—perhaps “pathogenetic” would be a better word—cellular cultures.

According to Horowitz and many other researchers, vaccine-induced pathogens, in addition to simian 40 retrovirus, can include prions, mycoplasmas, bovine lymphotropic virus, feline leukemia virus, Epstein-Barr virus, and Rous sarcoma virus—to name only a few. When these are “uploaded” into the genetic code using the reverse transcriptase (“backward writing”) enzyme, any number of autoimmune conditions can result—from lupus to leukemia, depending on the individual’s constitution and lifestyle and the number and type of vaccines received.

The body, in its wisdom, realizes it has been fundamentally altered, but like a computer it must carry out the codes in its reprogrammed DNA. This can lead to a degenerative defense response as the body accumulates more and more toxicity in an attempt to “short-circuit” the foreign pathogens being grown like weeds in the cells. The body simply uses what is available from the environment in its biological war against itself.

What often happens with Candida following such genetic damage is very telling. There is nothing inherently wrong with Candida. In a properly functioning body, Candida albicans keeps tissues healthy by scavenging potentially harmful microorganisms and toxins. Candida only gets out of control when the body tries to defend itself from some other invasion, usually of a genetic nature. This cycle is nearly impossible to halt without interceding “ener-genetically” because the problem is in the DNA, which unless directed to resume normal biological operations, continues a vicious cycle of replicating its mutated codes, then futilely trying to clean up microorganism overgrowth with more overgrowth!

Sensitivities and allergies result when the body is so occupied in the war going on at the level of the cells and the immune system it cannot handle or take on additional foreign substances. In many cases, microorganism populations are so out of balance they actually consume the host’s food and produce additional toxic waste, such as fungal mycotoxins, inside and outside cells—further exacerbating an already genetically entrenched state of autoimmunity.

Dr. Nambudripad’s promising approach came into my life when I had just been forced to resign my teaching job and was practically bedridden. NAET gave me hope of being able to heal my genetic damage from a series of hepatitis and yellow fever vaccines, detoxify my cells, and rebuild my deteriorated tissues. Initially encouraged by this method, I trained in an offshoot of BioSET, an NAET derivative, and after partially recovering, made my living this way before losing ground once again. In the process, I identified two blind spots with traditional energy clearings such as those used in NAET and its derivatives that limit their ability to address chronic autoimmunity.

The first oversight is a typically “Western” focus on physical issues without acknowledging their origins in our bioenergy fields. One of my influences was an important figure in the field of radionics, a chiropractor named David Tansley. Dr. Tansley provided a foundation for my notions about the bioenergy fields—which can be envisioned as a series of high-frequency electromagnetic bands surrounding the body, each responsible for the proper functioning of a particular gland, organ, etc. Following Tansley’s lead, and supported by the quantum sciences’ view of the body as a hologram, I began to understand these fields as the electromagnetic blueprint that gives rise to the human form.

My theory was that when “mapped,” the electromagnetic fields would reveal themselves as “ecosystems” where a number of interdependent factors work either harmoniously to create vitality or disharmoniously to produce disease. From an energetic or vibratory standpoint, disharmony is disease. A critical concept to grasp here is that disruption of the harmonics of the bioenergy fields, through toxicity or trauma, creates disturbances in the body’s blueprint that underwrite all disease processes. I knew if I could find a way to reset this blueprint, I could go directly to the root of my illness.

The second problem with traditional clearings is that the nervous system simply cannot process all the frequencies encoded in the electromagnetic fields so as to transform a damaged blueprint. Contrary to the conservative paradigm that insists healing can only be achieved “one baby step at a time,” my own experience suggests that chronic illness in particular requires a radical, simultaneous bioenergy reset—one that can only be accomplished by way of DNA. Through extensive kinesiological research, my partner Leigh and I identified more than 3,000 energy signatures over the body-mind-spirit continuum of the human electromagnetic blueprint. A traditional clearing of this size would far exceed the capacity of the healthiest nervous system. But DNA is designed to re-harmonize the entire energetic system.

After mapping the electromagnetic fields, we set out to press the “reset button” on this bioenergy blueprint. It was at this stage we began to understand that the nervous system was never meant to repattern the human bioenergy blueprint, that only DNA, our “bio-computer,” can heal the energy body, and that therefore, some other method of initiating an electromagnetic reset besides acupressure stimulation of the nervous system had to be found.

We realized that if we were to activate DNA’s self-repair potential, one we intuited along with many cell biologists such as Glen Rein and Bruce Lipton, we had to find or develop a way to access DNA without laboratories or test tubes. But how do you do that? How do you activate DNA without physically manipulating it?

At this point I was fortunate to stumble on another book that forever changed the way I viewed medicine: THE COSMIC SERPENT: DNA & THE ORIGINS OF KNOWLEDGE, by French anthropologist Jeremy Narby. Dr. Narby spent years studying the seemingly miraculous healing techniques of Amazonian shamans (medicine men), who apparently cure people using sound to stimulate a self-healing potential in human DNA.

Intrigued (and desperate) enough to delve into this subject, I learned that the power of sound to activate DNA had recently been documented by the Gariaev group, a Russian team that brought together geneticists and linguists. One revolutionary implication of this research is that to activate DNA, one can just use words.

Finally, I had found the genetic reset mechanism I was seeking. The approach Leigh and I took was to develop a completely new type of synergistic clearing, which we named Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning, using sound and intention to activate DNA in a manner similar to that of the Russian research studies. This permitted us to work across the body-mind-spirit continuum of the electromagnetic fields. It also allowed us to work noninvasively to stimulate the body’s self-healing potential.

Potentiation employs particular combinations of sounds embodying healing intentions that are remotely transmitted to the recipient’s DNA, initiating a domino effect of electromagnetic repatterning designed to reset the body’s bioenergy fields to harmonic functioning. This is done without altering the individual’s basic DNA by simply activating a genetic potential that already exists.

The session, a one-time event, which you can perform yourself, takes thirty minutes. The resultant shifts surface in the weeks and months following as the DNA activates and the electromagnetic fields recalibrate. For some those shifts are felt dramatically, for others they flow into a subtle upswing. The entire process takes just over nine months (42 weeks) to complete: interestingly, a human gestation cycle.

In my own case, Potentiation was a metamorphosis. The journey was challenging as my body-mind-spirit healed at an “ener-genetic” depth I never imagined possible. But there can be no doubt as to the profundity of my transformation. At thirty-seven I can swim two miles at full speed, my food allergies and problems with Candida have disappeared, and—though no longer exactly a young man with my hair starting to silver—I’m like a fine wine, getting better with age.

