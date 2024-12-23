Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

💉 How the Deep State Stole Christmas

Sing Along to This Satirical Classic This Holiday Season!
Sol Luckman's avatar
Brendan D. Murphy Official's avatar
Sol Luckman
and
Brendan D. Murphy Official
Dec 23, 2024

🐦‍🔥 GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Request Your Free Advance Review Copy of My New Book

Sol Luckman
·
November 7, 2024
🐦‍🔥 GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Request Your Free Advance Review Copy of My New Book

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS

Read full story

Get Advance Review Copy

Subscribe

Sol Luckman

🌲 You’re invited to rock out to this censored video to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” penned by yours truly and masterfully performed by fellow Substacker Brendan D. Murphy.

Truthiverse
Nature of reality | Freedom | Personal Evolution | Spirituality | Health | Truth
By Brendan D. Murphy Official

🎤 If you’d like to record a song or make a music video using these lyrics, you have my permission to do so provided 1) you keep the title and text as is; 2) you credit Sol Luckman with a live link to this blog post; 3) you do not charge or receive money for the song or video in any way without my written consent; and 4) you allow me to mirror any audio recordings or music videos of your song on my various current or future platforms.

🧴 I Recommend an Antiparasitic Cream for That Niche

October 20, 2024
🧴 I Recommend an Antiparasitic Cream for That Niche

Read full story

HOW THE DEEP STATE STOLE CHRISTMAS

[Verse 1]

On the first day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 2]

On the second day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 3]

On the third day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

🤯 A Fiction Made Up of Two Other Fictions?

Sol Luckman
·
January 8, 2024
🤯 A Fiction Made Up of Two Other Fictions?

Read full story

[Verse 4]

On the fourth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 5]

On the fifth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 6]

On the sixth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

🩺 I’m Afraid I Have Good News & Bad News

November 19, 2024
🩺 I’m Afraid I Have Good News & Bad News

Read full story

[Verse 7]

On the seventh day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 8]

On the eighth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Eight thugs rioting,
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 9]

On the ninth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Nine Faucis waffling,
Eight thugs rioting,
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

😎 An Open Letter to the Mafias of the World Asking for Help in Ending the Mumbo Pandemic (Satirical Video)

Sol Luckman
·
September 14, 2023
😎 An Open Letter to the Mafias of the World Asking for Help in Ending the Mumbo Pandemic (Satirical Video)

Read full story

[Verse 10]

On the tenth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Ten fraudsters rigging,
Nine Faucis waffling,
Eight thugs rioting,
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

[Verse 11]

On the eleventh day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Eleven Pelosis plotting,
Ten fraudsters rigging,
Nine Faucis waffling,
Eight thugs rioting,
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and
Corona where it once was free

Sell Art Online

[Verse 12]

On the twelfth day of Christmas the Deep State sent to me
Twelve commies thieving,
Eleven Pelosis plotting,
Ten fraudsters rigging,
Nine Faucis waffling,
Eight thugs rioting,
Seven maskholes masking,
Six websites fibbing,
Five … chipped … vaccines,
Four talking heads,
Three lockdowns,
Two quarantines, and a
Great Reset where it once was free

🎉 Happy Holidaysdespite it all!

🥤 Have You Drunk Your Diet Woke Today?

Sol Luckman
·
October 4, 2023
🥤 Have You Drunk Your Diet Woke Today?

Read full story

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Share

Refer a friend

🎧 Crack Up to the Long-awaited Audiobook of THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY

Sol Luckman
·
March 25, 2024
🎧 Crack Up to the Long-awaited Audiobook of THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY

Read full story

🥸 Were you aware that a fetish (n.) is anything, such as the stock market, falsely believed by primitive peoples to possess divine, magical or supernatural qualities?

🤓 Did you know that disclosure (n.) is when they finally tell us everything and nothing changes?

😇 THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY, Winner of the 2017 National Indie Excellence Award for Humor and Finalist in the Humor category of both the 2018 International Book Awards and the 2018 Best Book Awards, defines these terms this way—so they must be true!

🤣 Bust a Gut w/ the Multi-award-winning Satirical Tour de Farce, THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY

Sol Luckman
·
September 22, 2022
🤣 Bust a Gut w/ the Multi-award-winning Satirical Tour de Farce, THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY

Read full story

👹 Here are a few more deliciously veracious definitions from this SPIRITED GLOSSARY FOR THE LITTLE DEVIL IN YOU boasting over 500 laugh-out-loud entries …

waffle: (n.) breakfast of politicians.

antidepressant: (n.) any of various energetic techniques for warding off parasitic friends, colleagues, and family members.

bathroom: (n.) where Americans go to argue about gender while the country goes down the toilet.

census: (n.) being counted so we can be discounted.

Dowist: (n.) blind believer in the stock market.

fanny-pack: (v.) to put on a few extra pounds during the holiday season.

global warming: (n.) result of excessive hot-air emissions by climate scientists.

hospital: (n.) where the healthy go to get misdiagnosed and the sick go to get mistreated.

🎧 Get LOST IN A SOUND BYTE w/ This Epic Video Montage
🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power
🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT
👎 This Is Why Your Traffic & Reach SUCK (Video)
🧑‍🎤 Visualize Your Inner misfiT w/ This Rocking Video Montage
😍 Simply Observe a New World into Being
🎧 The New Audiobook of POTENTIATE YOUR DNA Is on Substack
😲 To Doomscroll or to Play Another Role in Creating a Better Future?
👹 The “Community” Psyop & Other Tall Tales from the CULT of the Simulacrum
🛠 Social Media: The Ultimate Tool for Social Engineering
🤯 Consciously Altering the Fabric of Existence
🤫 Speak Powerfully with Silence
🖥 Yeah, There’s Been a Big Tech Internet Coup
🫂 Think & Feel Your Way to Better Health
🎧 Get Totally LOST IN A SOUND BYTE (Full Album)
🧬 POTENCIE SU ADN (Spanish Edition) Is Now on Substack
🎨 Download MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND as a Gift from Yours Truly
🎼 Upstream (Instrumental)

🎟 Grab It While You Can: 20% Subscription Discount or 1-Month Comp

Sol Luckman
·
April 17, 2024
🎟 Grab It While You Can: 20% Subscription Discount or 1-Month Comp

Read full story

Alchemize Your Life

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sol Luckman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture