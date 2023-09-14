😎 An Open Letter to the Mafias of the World Asking for Help in Ending the Mumbo Pandemic (Satirical Video)

🔥 Watch it on YouTube instead (and please subscribe!) …
🔥 Read the original article …
🔥 More humor for your enjoyment …
💃 How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again
🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising (True Health Starts in Your Feet)
💥 Recover Lost Energy & Heal Trauma with Shamanic Recapitulation
🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting Your Ideal Dreambody
🤔 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?
🫂 Embrace Your Shadow
🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy
The Hero’s Journey to Authenticity & Beyond
🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon
🫣 Open Your Eyes & Smell the Loosh
🐲 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into …
⌛️ Procrastination: A Secret to Unlocking Your Creativity
👣 Where in the World CULT Do We Go from Here?
🗑 The Only Variety of Truly Disposable Goods Here
🃏 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World
🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”
🚪 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In
📲 New Premium Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR
🎧 Get LOST IN A SOUND BYTE w/ This Epic Video Montage
🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power
🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT
🧑🎤 Visualize Your Inner misfiT w/ This Rocking Video Montage
😍 Simply Observe a New World into Being
🎧 The New Audiobook of POTENTIATE YOUR DNA Is on Substack
😲 To Doomscroll or to Play Another Role in Creating a Better Future?
👹 The “Community” Psyop & Other Tall Tales from the CULT of the Simulacrum