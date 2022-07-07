Subscribe for Free

Sol Luckman

One night in late 2019, feeling rather tired and in need of rest, I crawled in bed but never slept a wink.

Check out the inspired trailer, created by my teenage son (please pardon the paternal pride), for what became CALI THE DESTROYER:

Rather, as if my whole being were plugged into an electrical outlet, I spent hours flat on my back “downloading” a complex plot to an epic dystopian novel involving—of all uncannily timed things—a viral “plandemic” leading to mass vaccination resulting in widespread disease and death.

To be absolutely clear, I’m saying I foresaw precisely the type of maniacal germaphobia and vaccine-assisted genocide we’re now watching happen in real time around the globe.

This inspired plot download transpired prior to the explosion of the coronavirus story in the Western media. And there was a witness to my foretelling of the future: my partner Leigh, with whom I shared the whole novel plot the following day over the course of a long bike ride through the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Frankly, I don’t believe in coincidences. I feel in my bones I was assigned to write this novel by some power greater than myself. And over the course of 2020, as I had the bizarre experience of watching my plot unfold in the mad world around me, I “fictionalized” it faithfully, sticking close to the storyline I’d downloaded from start to finish.

The result, CALI THE DESTROYER, while a work of imaginative literature, is definitely a commentary on fact. Speaking to this crucial aspect of the novel, author and radio show host Sean Maguire had this to say:

“CALI THE DESTROYER is a veritable rollercoaster ride of excitement … Think THE CELESTINE PROPHECY meets MISSION IMPOSSIBLE and we’re close! CALI THE DESTROYER shows us our possible future if we allow evil to continue and overcome us. This ‘faction’-filled book illuminates from the first chapter. Cali’s reality blurs with our own and gives us the vision and hope that, collectively, we have the power to create a beautiful world.”

Two of the novel’s important themes are still furiously playing out: the Deep State’s divide-and-conquer control agenda rooted in fraudulent lockdowns and manufactured race riots and its depopulation agenda ushered in by a scamdemic and carried out via DNA-altering, nanotech-laced vaccines.

Here’s the back cover complete with a plot synopsis:

This work of visionary “faction” was just selected as a Finalist in both the New Age and Visionary Fiction Categories in the 12th Annual International Book Awards, in which thousands of both mainstream and independent titles compete.

For detailed background information on the Gnostic, Archontic and Goddess angles in CALI THE DESTROYER, I invite you to read this article and accompanying video.

You might also get a lot out of my mind-blowing chat (below) with Andrew Foss, who provided this review of CALI THE DESTROYER:

“Imagine a future where our worst mistakes become celebrated and only connection with our true Mother can save us. Sol Luckman shows us, by bringing them to life in this remarkable novel, that the Gnostic mysteries hold the ultimate key to our collective salvation.”

Additionally, I invite you to pick and choose from my among my in-depth interviews on the CALI THE DESTROYER with Chef Pete Evans and Mark Attwood.

Thanks for reading. And may the Luminous Child awaken in you!

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

