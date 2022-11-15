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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Sol Luckman

Email: snoozereviews@fastmail.fm

Website: www.CrowRising.com

Saint Augustine, Florida—Hot on the heels of …

🔥 The dystopian thriller CALI THE DESTROYER was just named Finalist in both the Paranormal/Supernatural and Fantasy categories of the 2022 Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards.

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🎧 The audiobook is available with Amazon premiumplus for $0.00. Alternatively, with a modest monthly subscription to Sol Luckman’s substack, you’ll be enjoy the audiobook and the ebook along with additional regularly updated premium content for healing and transforming your life. Check out the riveting sample of the first five chapters above.

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Like some raconteur alchemist, Luckman comingles ancient mysticism, engaging characters, and social issues to sublimate the alchemical gold that is unique but timeless storytelling. As a dystopia, the work feels like it’s happening right now. As a work of fiction, it feels like the perennial trope of man versus God—except it’s hard to tell who the villain or hero is. A simultaneously disturbing and amazing read, you’ll probably end up finding your own Philosopher’s Stone.” Author, VOICES OF GNOSTICISM & Host, Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio

👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏾 Best friends? Check. Illegal lovers? Check. Mythological entities? Check.

Cali and Juice aren’t discovering love; they’re discovering they’ve always been in love—since the dawn of creation.

In this page-turner of a sci-fi tale set in an Orwellian future seeded in the dystopian present, resistance to the Archons appears futile … that is, until the Goddess and her consort spectacularly reappear straight out of ancient Gnosticism to take on the control matrix of the Fatherland.

Will the Luminous Child awaken in humanity before it’s too late?

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