Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
Nov 16, 2022

Noticed in the Andrew Foss article you shared that Cali was officially released ON MY BIRTHDAY! Thanks! 😉

It's not usually the summer solstice. Nice double celebration when it is!

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Dawn Lester's avatar
Dawn Lester
Nov 15, 2022

Congratulations, Sol. That's fantastic. :)

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