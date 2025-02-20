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Sound Healing Alchemy Books
May 15, 2025

🤫 Exposing the Root Cause of the Spectrum (Devilishly Clever Word of the Day)

http://solluckman.substack.com/p/exposing-the-root-cause-of-the-spectrum#humor

#comedy #satire #parody #funny #joke #jokebook #medicine #modernmedicine #autism #autistic

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Sound Healing Alchemy Books
Apr 27, 2025

🎨 Kicking an #Art #Addiction Is a Harder Than Going Sober #artist #fineart #painter #painting #humor #comedy #funny

🏖 From ... MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND

🏝 SUBSCRIBE for New Installments Narrated by the Author: https://solluckman.substack.com/p/its-high-time-to-visit-the-lowcountry

🏝 Read the FREE Kindle Ebook: https://www.amazon.com/Musings-Small-Island-Everything-under-ebook/dp/B0CBQMT2M1

🏝 Get the PAPERBACK: https://www.crowrising.com/musings

#hiltonhead #hiltonheadisland #lowcountry #travel

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