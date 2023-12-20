Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

🎄 How the Deep State Stole Christmas (Reprise)

And You Thought the Grinch Wasn’t REAL ...
Sol Luckman
Dec 20, 2023

Sol Luckman

🛍 🎁 🎈 In the jolly spirit of the holiday season, whatever this fleeting window of corporatized time means to you, I thought I’d take a moment to share this oldie but goodie highly censored tune from back in the Covidiocy Era …

🎄 How the Deep State Stole Christmas

Sol Luckman and Brendan D. Murphy Official
·
December 24, 2022
🎄 How the Deep State Stole Christmas

🎄 How the Deep State Stole Christmas

Sol Luckman 🌲 Feel free to sing along to this censored video to the tune of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" written by yours truly and brilliantly performed by fellow Substacker Brendan D. Murphy.

Read full story

🪅 Happy Holidays to you & yours!

