Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Sound Healing Alchemy Books
Feb 24, 2023

Recently Declassified Document Suggests Thousands of People May Have Superhuman Powers https://open.spotify.com/episode/2djIt3eTgElINnpU9VbY6b "A recently declassified document that was unearthed through the Freedom of Information Act suggests that the Chinese government has conducted massive-scale studies on superhuman powers like telepathy, psychokinesis, approbation, aerokinesis, clairsentience, clairaudience, and more. The US Central Intelligence Agency was appraised of these studies, and could have conducted similar investigations, all while keeping the results hidden from the general public."

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Becka Hardman's avatar
Becka Hardman
Feb 24, 2023

Beautiful 💜

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