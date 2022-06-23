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1. “Look around. Understand that the very people and civilization you are here to rescue from themselves are also, temporarily at least, and through no real fault of their own, our sworn enemies.”

“A thought-provoking and absorbing dystopian tale with a New Age touch [that] balances the exploration of human relationships with environmental, social, and political issues … CALI THE DESTROYER is an illuminating and deep read, and the result is a must-read tale in tune with contemporary concerns that it dresses up as an Orwellian future.” Readers’ Favorite

2. “Money is a tool of control invented by the Archons and implemented by your banking families.”

“CALI THE DESTROYER is a journey into Gnosticism and the mystery schools … It certainly is refreshing to read a novel that is educational as well as entertaining. As an author myself, I understand the importance of incorporating an important message into the framework of a novel. Sol has done this exceptionally well. Take a journey into Gnosticism and other ancient traditions through this novel, and use it as a spring board into further research and enlightenment!” Roger Gilbert, Author, LISTEN TO THE WIND SPEAK FROM THE HEART

3. “May we all stand tall together in the face of those forces, here and elsewhere, that seek to enslave us.”

4. “The devil and hell are mental whips created by the Archons to keep humanity enslaved to their system.”

“Sol Luckman has succeeded at creating a highly enjoyable and compelling narrative about the power of gnosis unlike any fantasy novel I’ve read in the last 10 years. Packed with humor and a lighthearted tone that makes for an easy page-turner, CALI THE DESTROYER is quickly becoming my most recommended fictional book of 2021!” Mike Winner, Co-founder, Alfa Vedic

5. “You are blessed and cursed with consciousness, my child, in a society that has done everything imaginable to remove your kind from its gene pool.”

6. “The Illuminati are the willing terrestrial servants of the Lord Archon, who demands everything from pedophilia and child sacrifice to war and chaos as offerings that create loosh.”

“When a book resonates and reminds one of experiences, thoughts and dreams, you know how special it is. CALI THE DESTROYER is a veritable rollercoaster ride of excitement … Think THE CELESTINE PROPHECY meets MISSION IMPOSSIBLE and we’re close! CALI THE DESTROYER shows us our possible future if we allow evil to continue and overcome us. This ‘faction’-filled book illuminates from the first chapter. Cali’s reality blurs with our own and gives us the vision and hope that, collectively, we have the power to create a beautiful world. Sol Luckman has more than a few messages to share where the healing of one’s self is just the start. I think this book has huge potential. I think I will read it again!” Sean Maguire, Author, OUT OF THE BAG

7. “Imagine a piece of spaghetti that looks edible but that never ends once you start sucking it in—that’s fame in a nutshell.”

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8. “In my experience women can balloon for no reason at all.”

“Sol Luckman’s CALI THE DESTROYER was a magnificent adventure … I didn’t want it to end! This novel felt like more than ‘just’ a novel—it was reminiscent of a shamanic journey in which I felt more connected to my soul, the interconnectedness of all, as well as the soul of our beautiful Goddess planet. CALI made me view the sacred masculine and sacred feminine through a ‘refreshing’ new lens. Luckman’s depiction of the sacred masculine and sacred feminine twin flames is enlightening. He also depicted the earth in such a way that I felt more deeply connected to nature. (I didn’t think that was possible.) I felt there were many subtle references all helping the reader connect with their truth of connection with the Goddess. Reading this novel was like a breath of fresh air … pun intended!” Natalie Jones

9. “You just need to be convincing enough to fool the public. That’s easy.”

10. “An important teaching of martial arts is that the whole world is a dojo. What we learn in here can be applied out there. And vice versa.”

“Absolutely fascinating novel filled with love, romance, excitement and thrilling adventures. Mr. Luckman has blessed us with another amazingly well-researched, timely, enlightening and illuminating masterpiece. CALI THE DESTROYER kept me up late a couple of times and, truly, I could not have enjoyed those late nights more. I heartily recommend this beautiful and special work of art!” Liliana Cartagena

11. “If engaging in peaceful protests makes you a terrorist, then, yeah, he’s a terrorist.”

12. “Anytime you see dichotomies that ignore the human experiment’s infinite nuances, you can be certain you are encountering the Archontic mind.”

“Imagine a future where our worst mistakes become celebrated and only connection with our true Mother can save us. Sol Luckman shows us, by bringing them to life in this remarkable novel, that the Gnostic mysteries hold the ultimate key to our collective salvation.” Andrew L. Foss

13. “It’s a strange but well-documented fact that the most extreme events and situations can bring out the deepest parts of ourselves.”

14. “And who with any theatrical sense doesn’t like a little crazy?”

“The correlation to today’s headlines is indisputable. I can only hope that ‘fiction’ will become fact. The vision in the book of what could be is so beautiful, I am hoping and praying and intenting for it every day!” Kristen VanZandt

15. “The only unforgivable thing here is to not forgive.”

16. “I wonder what would happen if everyone suddenly woke up together and realized they’d been living in an invisible prison run by greedy psychopaths.”

“Who we truly are and what we can do about where we find ourselves, are vitally important questions for many of us—especially since 2020. This book makes a wonderful contribution towards describing the issues at hand, and points us towards an energetic solution we can all participate in. I found it truly uplifting.” Tim Chapman

17. “Here is a truth that may take a while to grasp fully, Cali, even though it is the foundation of the human condition: in this world, appearances notwithstanding, there is only choice.”

18. “Do you ever have the sense you’re living someone else’s life?”

“This book delivers an enchanting, magical, witty and adventurous journey through the last leg of humanity’s process of awakening from their slumber and their slavery, told through the personal odyssey of Cali Crowell, the Destroyer. Like Sol Luckman’s other novels, it is meant to be more than half didactic—introducing the reader to vast conspiracies, subtle workings of the body and of reality, sparse nuggets of wisdom, but most markedly the Fallen Goddess Scenario, this fundamental Gnostic myth that allows us to familiarize ourselves again with the Mother Earth, and to recognize how mystical, profound and important our relationship with Her is. It is a tale so fantastical, while still grounded in very real spiritual truths, that it may leave the reader wondering for a long time where exactly the line between what’s real and what’s not is drawn.” Riccardo Broccoletti

19. “By any reasonable definition, the Christian God is an extraterrestrial. And given God’s track record of demanding human sacrifices and destroying whole cities, one could make a very strong case we are talking about an extremely malevolent force.”

20. “The Artificial Intelligence. This is another term for the Archontic hive mind. It is a binary operating system that imitates the many shades of gray characteristic of human intelligence—only to end up a circumscribed parody of it that processes everything strictly in terms of black and white.”

“One of the best books to read. Fast paced action with a lot of suspense and romantic spice. One thing I liked the most is the fact that the action is a mirror picture of today’s world. It is artfully weaved, nevertheless, very palpable. Very intense at ties and relaxing at other parts. Masterpiece. Everyone should read it.” Leszek Kudla

21. “When one studies the history of terrestrial religions, it soon becomes clear that so-called primitive peoples everywhere shared a belief in the divinity of the earth. In other words, Goddess worship was universal—until the dawn of the monotheistic, paternalistic religions.”

22. “The higher forces that guide our lives are not always gentle, but their intention is ever to instruct.”

“I LOVED IT! SO poignant and timely, like reading a prophecy with style.” Suzann

23. “Don’t the Illuminati realize they’re just pawns in someone else’s game?”

24. “We would do well to ask how people describe themselves.”

“Sol Luckman’s CALI THE DESTROYER is an honest and potent look at the state of our current society as well as a fantastical adventure full of quirky characters and futuristic world building. Luckman’s world feels unique and engaging but also scarily realistic given our current times. I really enjoyed reading this novel, and it ended up feeling much shorter than it actually was as I felt compelled to fly through it as I got more and more involved in the story. Powerful and highly recommended!” Fefe Winston

25. “When it doesn’t bring out the worst, pressure brings out the best in people.”

26. “There are certain pivotal moments in life when clarity replaces its opposite in the blink of an eye.”

“Brilliant, relevant and inspiring read! I absolutely LOVED this book. I had heard of Sol but never read his books and now I’m hooked! He ties in history, existentialism, topics of mass relevance today, and an awakening of consciousness—all in one brilliant and inspiring story. I got tingles multiple times throughout and hope for humanity. A must-read! May the Luminous Child awaken in you!” Bryenna

27. “The creational scale—in tandem with sacred vowels—was used to fashion the universe and all life herein. The world, you might say, was literally spoken—or rather, sung—into being.”

28. “Loosh is a hyperdimensional energy given off by the human soul when traumatized. The Archons parasitically feed on it. Think of it as their simulacrum of kundalini.”

“I love this book. It’s a wonderfully engaging story, primarily about a couple of mismatched teenagers, but also about the political, psychological and environmental situation they come to battle with in the near future. I can’t recommend it highly enough. Cali is a successful young white pop singer, while her partner Juice is a ‘Person of Color’ or POC from the Hinterlands (the wrong side of the tracks). They go on an amazing journey to a mythical land where she is reunited with her mother, and learns how to save the planet from the patriarchy. The story refers to Gnostic myths concerning the Goddess Sophia, who became the Earth, but also accidentally created a race of evil mind-parasites called Archons, the secret power behind the patriarchy. It’s a very well-written story, very difficult to put down once you start reading, and absolutely in tune with the present challenges the whole world faces—environmental destruction, totalitarian government and the psychological prison of the population.” Peter M. Johnston

29. “I detest goodbyes. That is, with people I like.”

30. “Religions that began worshipping a single male ‘God’ were an Archontic construct holographically inserted into history in order to separate humanity from its spiritual roots in the earth.”

“A great read, on many levels. I really enjoyed this book, it’s magical and yet a bit dark … I found it to be uplifting and a great story, action packed and really well written. There are many levels to this book, and parallels to life, the unfolding of the spiritual journey and the dark night of the soul. I highly recommend.” C. Duffy

31. “Remember: the hair that sticks out gets lopped off.”

32. “By any reasonable definition of the term, the Archons are crazy.”

“A tale of adventure, heroism, courage and selflessness. Excellent read from start to finish.” Jodie Foster

33. “Personally, I find ‘God’ to be a silly word for such unfathomable complexity.”

34. “It is a basic tenet of the warrior code I live by that people—not technology—are tasked with making the world a better place.”

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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