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Sol Luckman

I’m entering a new phase, call it love.

Just don’t call it unconditional.

That would be a lie like nearly everything else.

I have a condition for my love, only one:

That I first do no harm, to myself, with it.

Overextension isn’t altruism; it’s self-harm.

Physician, heal thyself.

Physician, convinced you’re purely physical, stop poisoning yourself with inputs that only limit you.

Physician, a spirit in an immaterial world, turn off the liberal news.

Then turn off the conservative news.

Then turn off the alternative news.

Now you have turned off not only the left-right pendulum that never stops and never fundamentally changes, but the controlled opposition that keeps it swinging away.

The truth isn’t hard to find in an unreality of lies.

It’s IMPOSSIBLE to find here, in this contrived “place,” where there is no there there.

Look around, what do you see?

Biden? Lies.

Trump? Lies.

Black hats? Lies.

White hats? Lies.

Wokeism? Lies.

Faith, family, freedom? Lies.

Satanism? Lies.

“God wins”? Definitely lies.

What about …

GESARA/NESARA? Tall tales meant to immobilize.

Quantum financial system? Ditto.

Pleiadians? Tooth fairies that eat your rational mind.

Alien invasion? Only in the movies.

Philanthropists? Yeah, right.

Terrorists? Wherever and whenever needed.

Jabs? Historically deadly.

Labs? Highly convenient for regime change.

Virions? The real pathogens are our so-called leaders.

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You get the picture.

But who’s BEHIND it, fostering this funhouse of obfuscations?

Why, the Lord of Lies, of course!

Call him, or her, or it …

The Lord Archon

The Demiurge

Yaldabaoth

Saklas

The Devil

Baal

Hades

Pluto

Satan

Lucifer

Ahriman

The Antichrist

Jehovah

Yahweh

The “God” of the Old Testament

The Demon in the Burning Bush

Artificial Intelligence

Meta …

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Epithets for the force that is the source of evil, the one that casts illusions all around us, are a dime a dozen.

What can anyone do in such a prison of prisms but keep their eyes on the prize while staying in their own power?

All that matters is our own power.

Everything else is fabrications designed to rob us of it through our own consent.

External power is an oxymoron.

Something hurts us if we allow it to.

Don’t be a fool.

Or if you’re going to be a fool, do it right.

Be the FOOL of the Tarot, a FOOL in not just a dunce’s cap but in ALL CAPS, following a meaningless path of absurdity into the most sacred of profundities.

Turn your back on the Simulation we temporarily inhabit until, no longer caring, you become its Master.

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The meek shall inherit the earth.

So what are you waiting for?

One can only lead by example.

Bad examples abound—and they’re never short of followers.

Let us, then, be good examples and welcome even a single person willing to walk in our floppy clown shoes.

Together, but more often alone, we will meander down strange streets and odd paths seeking a destination that we begin to suspect, more and more, is actually within.

The way out of the Simulation is to penetrate it so deeply that we punch through to the Motherboard like a surfer punching through a wave.

There, just behind the Archontic lies that roll in ceaselessly like great breakers empowering the illusion, lies a stillness with a still small voice.

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It’s the Voice of Truth, and it’s our own.

It has advice for us, and it’s up to us to heed it.

We’re calling to ourselves to come home.

Our Higher Selves are giving our lowers selves directions from the outside, which can only be reached from the inside.

The directions are to disrobe and face the mirror, face our shadow, then walk through the mirror in our nakedness until we are whole and clothed in white again.

That’s awakening.

Everything else—the good, the bad and the ugly—is just a dream.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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