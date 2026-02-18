Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
💻 Explore How to Edit Your Reality Construct
Innerstanding THE MANDELA DILEMMA w/ Authors Johnny Flynn & Sol Luckman
Feb 18, 2026
🥳 WHY? Because you’re one of the few who actually care. Because you’re curious. Because you just wanna have fun. Because it’s the right thing. Because it will change your life.
🎤 This LIVE chat on the groundbreaking new book THE MANDELA DILEMMA is also based on this recent article about it …
👉 👉 👉 PREVIOUSLY ON CONVERSATIONS ON SOL LUCKMAN UNCENSORED …
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Johnny Flynn
Writes The Mandela Dilemma Subscribe
Recent Episodes