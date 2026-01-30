😵‍💫 How to Deal with Cults & Groupthink in Modern Society

LOVE YOURSELF

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

THE WORLD CULT & YOU, a provocative and even subversive Substack exclusive ebook and audiobook, exposes the pervasive phenomenon of cults and groupthink in modern society, arguing that human civilization as a whole operates as a “World Cult” designed to control and extract your personal energy, or loosh.

In this controversial text, I examine various societal structures—from politics and religion to “truther” communities and even modern science—as manifestations of this controlling system orchestrated by a Great Parasite (also called the Lord Archon or Demiurge).

I outline various battle-tested strategies for spiritual guerilla warfare against this overarching cult. Repeatedly, I emphasize reclamation of personal power through noncompliance as well as techniques such as lucid dreaming and shamanic recapitulation to foster individuation and freedom from the simulated reality dream, all-important subjects that I take up again in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

The Cult of Society

I define a “cult” in a manner that purposely moves way beyond typical, egregious examples to encompass society itself, fundamentally linking the concept to systemic social engineering and control.

The World Cult is architected to entrain members (through a variety of means both subtle and not so hidden) to restricted expressions of thought, belief, and action.

I view all cults, large and small, as forms of government (literally “mind control”) for limiting and regulating what is acceptable to think—and, by extension, say and do.

If you’re a member of Western society (or arguably any society anytime, anywhere), you qualify—virtually by definition—as a de facto cult member whose worldview has been cleverly molded by waves of intensive indoctrination.

The Emotional Charge Is What Matters

Passionate membership in any type of “club”—a team fan base, a political party, a gender affiliation, an affinity group—is tantamount to cult membership

The membership’s emotional charge, not participation in the group per se, is the problem. Charge means you’re literally plugging your personal “battery” into the larger cult construct. There’s only one way this ends: badly.

The primary purpose of cults, at all levels, is ultimately to harvest loosh, or personal power, for purposes that do anything but serve your own or humanity’s best interests.

Consider that every neighborhood, sports team, university, political party and even online community is a mini-fiefdom, each enforcing its own official or hidden rules and collecting energy (taxes/loyalty/energy) from its citizens/members.

This intentionally downplayed dynamic powers a massive, underlying, remote-controlling system—a veritable World Cult—that encompasses and connects all sub-cults.

How to Identify Dangerous Cults Hidden in Plain Sight

Cults often use subtle but effective methods of control and energy extraction. The worst cults are social chameleons. These are the most insidious because they pose as “natural” groupings of people for seemingly “normal” purposes that no one in their “right mind” should ever question.

Key cult characteristics include:

• Mindless Acceptance: All cults, regardless of type, cultivate unquestioning acceptance of sometimes unproven, often absurd and usually self-destructive ideas and acts.

• Groupthink: Cults foster a “collective confirmation bias” which acts as dead weight at the heart and soul of the group, replacing individual thought and sovereignty with groupthink.

• Mercenary Foot Soldiers: The real danger in cults isn’t the leader(s), however disgusting; it’s the robotic foot soldiers who blindly believe in them and unthinkingly do their dirty work.

• Emotional and Energetic Charge: Cults are fundamentally organized to harvest energy, making the emotional investment of members a primary indicator of danger.

• The Inversion Principle: This mechanism ensures that cults, large and small, adhere to the Duality Cult script by forcing people into warring camps of “right” versus “wrong.”

• “Truthing”: The “truther” community—a network of petty cults of the “alternative” media—is particularly dangerous for “smart” people. These cults are designed to lure in and trap curious minds while often using one-sided and/or apocalyptic narratives to channel the group’s energy in the direction of imbalance and even outright disaster. “Truthers” focus on outside “solutions” that serve as distractions from the real spiritual work of increasing personal power.

It’s also useful to learn to recognize common behaviors of cult leaders and handlers:

• Interpersonal Abuse: Bullying, intimidation, threats of violence, public shaming, and scapegoating followers or students.

• Ego and Control: Narcissism, egocentrism, ethnocentrism, territoriality, tribalism, and control issues.

• Intellectual Rigidity: Intolerance, close-mindedness, the need to be right, and the need for others to be wrong.

• Deceit and Instability: Breaking promises or contracts, doublespeak, paranoia, overreactivity, and self-pity.

The goal of identifying these traits in cult leaders and handlers is to recognize the mechanism of oppression and take appropriate action to distance yourself from them—energetically, emotionally, and even physically.

The World Thus Governed Is But a Dream

What we think of as reality is actually a complex, infinitely malleable construct—interchangeably referred to as a simulation, simulacrum, or dreamscape—centrally managed by the Great Parasite and its World Cult.

My recent exclusive article on the highly misunderstood Mandela Effect, an instance of high strangeness indeed, sheds light on how this construct might be manipulated by such a powerful being:

The idea that reality is a vast personal and collective dream is a foundational concept explored throughout the text, with many links to modern notions such as the simulation hypothesis and the holographic universe model.

Drawing on various metaphysical and shamanic traditions (Aboriginal Dreamtime, for example), I emphasize that the reality construct is a natural dreamscape, not an unnatural computer simulation.

I call this construct the Gameboard to highlight the idea that it’s somewhat like a videogame—and it’s also a contest of sorts where we’re pitted against our spiritual adversary, the Great Parasite, who simultaneously serves as our hard-knocks teacher in the dojo of life.

First you dream something and then it comes true. The more conscious you can become in your dreaming, the better your outcomes.

Our ability to purposely dream new dreams is tantamount to our ability to consciously create new selves and living environments: in other words, to change our world.

The Gameboard: An Observer-Generated Construct

The core mechanism behind dreamlike states masquerading as reality is consciousness itself—specifically, the imagination. The Gameboard is an observer-generated world, a function of conscious imaginative energy appearing to materialize during the instant of observation.

This view aligns with the most radical interpretation of the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, suggesting that we’re actually integral creators of the “reality” we’re indoctrinated to believe we’re just observing.

Consciousness creates. For practical purposes, the Gameboard doesn’t exist outside our imaginal perception of it.

The simulated dreamscape operates as a massive feedback loop, intelligently giving back to us the very proof required to sustain our own belief systems, which then inform our particular observed experience of the dreamscape, et cetera, ad infinitum.

This explains why two seemingly intelligent cults can arrive at diametrically opposed conclusions based on “scientific” observation—the simulated dreamscape feeds different “evidence” and “facts” to each side supporting their beliefs.

The existence of innumerable, equally plausible yet contradictory scenarios (theories about 9/11, for example, or the shape of the earth) make it plain to anyone with eyes to see that no “real reality” could possibly behave in such infinitely contradictory ways.

Instead, this is the expected behavior of an inherently metaphysical, paranormal, magical world or simulated dreamscape. Again, study of the Mandela Effect can shed even more light on this situation.

The collective generates consensus reality by imbuing the Gameboard with massive amounts of relatively stable observational energy. This creative group power, now groupthink, has been hijacked by the Great Parasite, which both feeds on and channels individual and mass power to bring about its own designs.

The Origin & Nature of the Great Parasite

The Great Parasite is a hive-minded nonphysical intelligence and the central spiritual adversary responsible for manipulating the human experience within the simulated dreamscape of the World Cult. In my most recent books on inner alchemy (here and here), I call the Great Parasite the Dragon.

The Head Teacher of life’s spiritual classroom, this “Ninja Parasite” goes by the Lord Archon and Demiurge in Gnosticism; the Devil, Lucifer, Satan, Beelzebub, Yahweh, Jehovah, and even the Old Testament “God” in Christianity; Wetiko in the Native American tradition; and many other names.

Much like the Mind Flayer in STRANGER THINGS, the Great Parasite is defined by its ability to control human minds and hijack the natural creation process.

It does this by installing its own mind—a sort of advanced yet incredibly limiting, nontechnological “operating system” or “human download”—into the overwhelming majority of the population, literally preventing them from thinking by or for themselves.

The Great Parasite shouldn’t be confused with the Gameboard (the conscious medium of reality projection), but rather innerstood as a foreign intelligence that has effected a hostile takeover of this realm. Since, for all its enormous control ability, it can’t create through imagination like humans, it parasitizes people to actualize its own designs relative to the Gameboard.

A major hallmark of how the Great Parasite operates is inversion. This being subverts concepts that might be socially or spiritually helpful by inverting them and then making them popular. This creates the repetitive “order-from-opposition” script of the world’s massive Duality Cult, where good is bad, real is fake, and democracy is totalitarianism.

I’m careful to distinguish the Great Parasite from Artificial Intelligence (AI). While the Dragon’s may be a foreign mind, there’s nothing “artificial” about it.

The idea of a monstrous AI controlling humans as in THE MATRIX is, to put it bluntly, an inversion ruse put in play by the Great Parasite to distract and confuse truthseekers on the Gameboard.

Artificial Intelligence doesn’t need to feed on human energy. That’s just bad science fiction.

But your loosh, the hyperdimensional energy your being gives off when traumatized, well, that’s what corralling the human herd into manageable and manipulable groups for food and perhaps entertainment is all about.

How Can People Escape the So-called Matrix?

Breaking free from the World Cult, or matriculation from the Matrix, starts with spiritual liberation and reclamation of personal power. The path involves intense self-examination, energetic withdrawal, and cultivation of inner strength.

The process can be divided into three main phases:

Phase 1: Innerstanding the Construct

To escape the Matrix, one must first recognize its true nature as an engineered environment and acknowledge one’s own indoctrinated status as a cult member in any number of clandestine and perhaps even open cults.

Next, grok the Great Parasite’s dual role. On the one hand, our spiritual adversary seeks to subjugate humanity by installing its own mind in the majority of the population, literally controlling their thoughts.

On the other hand, the Great Parasite—knowingly or otherwise—uses its vast nexus of cults to teach its mental slaves how to break the bonds of its hypnosis and become sovereign in body, mind, and spirit.

Finally, reject all psyops, including (critically) that of duality. In particular transcend the notion of “evil,” arguably the single biggest psyop in world history that falsely places agency and free will outside ourselves.

Absolute “truth” is another devastating psyop. The idea that “the truth will set you free” is bunk, as the continuous clashing of opposing “truths” in the Duality Cult keeps people whipsawed into antagonistic camps, rendering them lost and ineffectual.

Phase 2: Divesting Energy

This phase involves noncompliance and actively withdrawing emotional and energetic investment from the World Cult, a strategy I jokingly dub the “Nu-ku-lar Option.” The goal is to preserve your energy from being harvested as loosh by the Great Parasite.

The serious would-be escapee from the Matrix must make radical moves to divest. This involves blowing up (metaphorically) the World Cult in our own lives in one giant explosion of just saying no and walking away. This strategy aligns with Timothy Leary’s famous counterculture advice to “Turn off, tune out, drop out.”

The most effective ways to invoke the Nu-ku-lar Option include:

• Avoid “Truther” Cults. Stop engaging with “truther” communities and content, as they’re often honeypots created by the Great Parasite to lure curious minds and channel their power toward actualizing doomsday scenarios (the very thing they fear most).

• Withdraw from Politics and Religion: Quit engaging in politics and political arguments (voting is a disempowering psyop). Stop going to church, as religion is one of the major cults used for loosh extraction.

• Unplug from Media and Education: Turn off mainstream as well as alternative news sources, which are basically just energy succubi. Consider dropping out of traditional schooling (college is a quintessential mind-control institution).

• Minimize Social Connections: Get off or reduce time on social media. Let go of faux friends and frenemies who siphon off self-pity and selfishness.

• Limit Compliance: Don’t comply with anything official from the World Cult you don’t absolutely have to. Noncompliance and nonviolent resistance are time-honored paths to personal freedom.

• Reclaim Health Sovereignty: Stop using doctors for anything other than emergency situations. Allopathic medicine and diagnosis (a “self-fulfilling prophecy”) can be highly effective for loosh extraction.

Phase 3: Supercharging Yourself

Once divestment occurs, the focus shifts to accumulating personal power (energy, life force, chi, prana, etc.).

A primary goal is to achieve Silent Stillness (no-mind or Amomati), which functions as a systemic parasite cleanse, causing the spiritual adversary to leave those who emit this “clean-burning” energy well enough alone.

I rank eleven tried-and-true strategies for building up personal power. Here are the top four:

1. Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning: A form of sound healing using a 528-hertz tuning fork I personally developed that can produce major benefits in a single 30-minute session by activating your “ener-genetic” potential. Potentiation can stabilize wellbeing and potentially help purge mental and even physical parasites.

2. Recapitulation: A shamanic practice to heal trauma and restore lost energy by recalling life memories and using the “fan breath” to breathe in one’s power left behind and breathe out energy picked up from others. This exercise aims to help “erase personal history” and move one’s body-mind-spirit in the direction of genuine freedom.

3. Lucid Dreaming: Becoming aware that one is dreaming while asleep and developing the ability to change and direct one’s dreams. This inherently builds personal power and allows for the conscious creation of new possibilities.

4. Stalking: A shamanic art defined as refining self-awareness to become a master of the manifest world (tonal). It involves applying principles like controlled folly to change one’s programmed cultish behavior.

The ultimate objective of this spiritual warriorship is to restore enough energy to die consciously, as reported by and with reference to seers and shamans.

This “graduation” involves activating the Fire from Within—a transformation that allows one to reconstitute consciousness on the “other side” and journey intact into “infinity,” the subject of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

This liberation means traveling from dream to dream until we finally “wake up” in the dream of “reality” and realize we’re creating every last bit of it.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

Free Download

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life