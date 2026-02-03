😴 The Only “Awakening” You Really Need Is to the Fact That You’re Dreaming & Can Control Your Dream

LOVE YOURSELF

Through numerous techniques of shamanism and inner alchemy, including “dreaming awake,” one can use awareness and imagination to interact with the Dreambody until it becomes as real as the physical body on an energetic level.

This Dreambody becomes the vehicle that the individual inhabits upon leaving the physical form. Mastering the Dreambody to exit the Matrix is like an astronaut building and testing a spacecraft while still on the launchpad.

If the vessel is sufficiently energized and reinforced, it can withstand the pressure of departure and carry the traveler into the infinite reaches of (inner) space, rather than simply dissolving back into the elements of the earth upon liftoff.

The Matrix is a construct guarded by a “Dragon” that controls human thoughts and harvests energy. To exit, one must learn to get the Dragon out of the way by identifying its intrusive thoughts and reclaiming personal power.

Are you ready to go … inward and onward?

