🎩 How to Miraculously Manifest the “Reality” You Desire without All the B.S.

If you’ve ever wondered why Law of Attraction and its endless derivatives so often fail to produce the desired results …

… this highly effective trifecta of tips and tricks is well worth considering and implementing ...

3 Healing Secrets

1. If you think positive thinking is powerful, try the the power of positive feeling. I wrote in some detail about the latter in my bestselling book POTENTIATE YOUR DNA, where I refer to the crucial (and regularly ignored) second step in manifestation as the “power of positive feeling.” “If the power of positive thinking were the end-all be-all,” I stated, “if affirmations and visualizations were the final key to healing; if transforming our reality simply involved adopting a mental attitude of ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy,’ why have such … approaches failed to work for so many people—myself included?” Continuing: “Connecting through our heart with our Higher Self allows us to go beyond using the power of positive thinking in managing our lives epigenetically—and begin experimenting as co-creators with the power of positive feeling to master our experience of reality on a far more conscious … level.” Feeling powers up thought, simple as that. Without emotion behind it, a thought is like a ghost, dead and powerless. Start feeling what you want and watch as your life changes dramatically for the better.

2. How to start really playing in the Magic. The late great Neville Goddard was an eloquent proponent of what I’m calling the power of positive feeling whom I only fully connected with and appreciated after writing POTENTIATE YOUR DNA. In such works as THE POWER OF AWARENESS and FEELING IS THE SECRET as well as countless brilliant lectures on similar material, Goddard taught generations of people to think—but more critically, feel—outside the box of our conditioned “reality.” “As you see your world differently, your consciousness changes, thereby changing future events,” he wrote. He also stated, “When you cease excusing yourself or anyone for life’s experiences and begin to rearrange the structure of your mind to feel your desire fulfilled, you are walking on the water” (emphasis mine). Thought and empathy are indispensable tools in one’s manifestation toolkit. As Goddard might have said in a moment of levity, don’t leave home without them. But there’s an even more consequential factor, one that isn’t typically emphasized by Goddard, when it comes to creating your own reality. Without implementing this third and final piece of the creation puzzle, which I delve into in greater detail in my ebook and audiobook of PLAYING IN THE MAGIC, your best efforts run the risk of coming to naught.

3. Lights, camera! Can you imagine being a movie director giving these truncated instructions? Of course you can imagine it, but what film buff would want a movie without any action? Omitting subsequent willful action after employing thought and emotion with a desire to manifest is like filming a movie with no movement: it’s bound to flop at the box office of life. We must, therefore, add genuine imagination-inspired action, or “activated inspiration,” to the mix of thinking and feeling what we wish to experience. Only then are we fully taking our power and responsibility as creators seriously—and only then will the vast Dream in which we live and breathe respond without impediments to mirror back to us fully in our “reality” what we’re requesting. For further tips and tricks for reality shaping, check out my brand-new ebook OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR.

2 Health Links

We have not just a toroidal electromagnetic field, but beyond that, we also possess a hyperdimensional subtle field that has been called the aura. This subtle field gives rise to our electromagnetism, which sustains our so-called physical being. The aura, our most ephemeral, etheric aspect, is the ground of our being. In essence it’s where we spring up out of nothingness. What propels this becoming is the combination of sound and light, forming a divine language, giving rise to the world and our bodies. These same energies can be utilized to recreate the world and ourselves, which are just experiments in imagination. Enjoy the full interview from which this passage was adapted.

“The fascinating thing about paying attention to the way narrative differs from reality,” writes Caitlin Johnstone, “is that it doesn’t just change your understanding of politics and power throughout the world: you start to notice that your whole life is dominated by narratives—not just about the world, but about you […] It turns out that underneath the narrative matrix, what you are is more different from your mental stories about what you are than you could possibly imagine. And these misperceptions of identity shape your entire experience of reality. You start to see that this finite, separate ‘me’ character your entire mental world has revolved around your whole life has no more reality to it than a fictional character in a storybook. After that illusion becomes clarified, life is no longer dominated by narrative.”

1 Transformational Quote

Instead of letting your attention be misdirected, seek out uplifting and inspiring content that nourishes your mind and spirit. Just as a negative focus can drag us down, a positive one has the power to lift us up.

When we choose to emphasize gratitude, love, joy and various other types of empowering wavelengths, we create an upward spiral of positive emotions and experiences.

Research has shown that simply giving thanks for life’s mundane blessings, for example, can lead to increased happiness, improved relationships, and better physical health.

Choosing to pay particular attention to positive emotions such as love and compassion can even boost our immune systems and make us more resilient to most types of stress. Being upbeat can self-induce a range of epigenetic changes, switching off “bad” genes and turning on “good” ones.

Cultivate a practice of gratitude. Take time each day to appreciate your blessings, no matter how insignificant they might seem. Surround yourself with positive people and engage in activities that bring you joy.

—Yours Truly, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

Gratitude & blessings,

—Sol

