Aug 8

🤖 The Narrative Matrix Hides the Truth about the World & Ourselves (Welcome to the Era of Mass-scale Psychological Manipulation)

“The fascinating thing about paying attention to the way narrative differs from reality is that it doesn’t just change your understanding of politics and power throughout the world: you start to notice that your whole life is dominated by narratives—not just about the world, but about you.”

#psyop #gaslighting #mindcontrol #socialengineering #behaviormodification #mimeticdesire #tyrannyofbelief

😱 #Stress is almost purely a function of our unacknowledged & #unhealed relationship to the #Dragon.

Instead of thinking for and by ourselves, we process the world of sensory inputs through an installed mental “operating system” on loan to us from the ancient creature (the Dragon) from the Dark Sea of Awareness lapping at the shores of this comparatively minuscule island funhouse.

#health #mentalhealth #individuation #selfhelp #empowerment

