While experiencing the Regenetics Method to heal my own chronic autoimmune illness, I soon became aware that I was able to raise my kundalini, my life force or chi or whatever you wish to call it, to an extraordinary degree.

Kundalini is creative energy in action in your body, mind, and spirit. It’s the gift of life literally from Mother Earth.

Having more of that energy surging up through you from the ground of being itself automatically fosters a more active and creative life.

Earthing is just one example showcasing the potential health benefits of a closer connection to our Mother.

These days there’s a lot of new information on, and strategies for dealing with, trauma—and for good reason.

As I explore in my newest book, THE WORLD CULT & YOU, we’re a systematically traumatized species.

Past traumas tend to create energy blockages in the body-mind-spirit that limit the free flow of life energy, which is ultimately governed by DNA.

Over the past year, a sort of underground movement to dispute the existence—or at least, scientific proof of the reality—of DNA has started up among certain “truther” groups examining such thorny topics as virology and “scientism.”

But having gone down this type of rabbit hole myself, my decades of research into the simulated nature of our so-called reality that I share in numerous books and articles ultimately led me to this question:

Is the scientific method broken—or did it never exist in the first place?

Upon careful consideration of the incredibly slippery nature of this “reality,” where dozens of competing cosmological models show up even in mainstream science seemingly monthly, my position is that nothing exists outside our minds.

Everything is made up by and with a single force: the imagination.

Everything, including our biological selves, is a construct of consciousness, an egregore, a tulpa, an avatar brought into being by an exercise of individual or collective awareness.

Viewed from this perspective, DNA represents not an extrinsic “real” but a kind of mutable mass agreement, culturally speaking, about who we consider ourselves to be biologically.

And to that extent, DNA currently can be said to exist.

Science, such as it is, has indeed produced miracles: hybridization, cloning, etc.

These amazing feats could be achieved because, as a people, we’d already dreamed the concept of DNA into existence and—unconsciously, let it be noted—accepted it as real.

Nothing—and I mean nothing—can be scientifically proven to absolutely and fundamentally exist.

When our “greatest minds” started trying to nail down matter, they entered the so-called atomic structure of things.

From that moment on, researchers never stopped falling straight into the void of nothingness that is this simulacrum we inhabit.

The idea that DNA somehow “doesn’t exist” is naively materialistic, a nitpicking observation made by an immature mind that doesn’t innerstand the functionality of this at times maddening construct.

The world can be conceptualized as a living dreamscape, an organic simulation dependent only on the “technology” of the imagination.

For practical purposes, we can approach the subject of DNA productively using the language of quantum bioholography.

This is the study of DNA as a holographic, fractal phenomenon that, in essence, doesn’t exist anywhere … and yet it exists everywhere.

DNA is a holographic sound and light carrier wave that translates information from different octaves, dimensions, or areas of the construct.

If, for example, you experience trauma that then gets held in your energy field, it might express itself through the holographic translation mechanism that is DNA into different problems in your mind, body, or spirit.

The first activation in the Regenetics Method is Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning.

This is an integrated reset and healing of one’s damaged or distorted bioenergy blueprint using sound and light waves designed to interface with DNA.

A variety of benefits—physical, mental, emotional, and even spiritual—are regularly reported.

Dr. Leonard Horowitz has written a lot about this powerful note, which he likens to the frequency of love and considers unmatched in its ability to activate our “ener-genetic” potential for upgrading our lives.

You certainly have nothing to lose by beginning the supercharged journey of transformation that is Regenetics—which NEXUS Magazine called “revolutionary healing science expanding the boundaries of being.”

To your potential!

