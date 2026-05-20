Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Sol Luckman
Nov 17

🐦‍⬛ Crow came to me in my twenties when I was suffering from a mysterious #illness similar to #fibromyalgia and #chronicfatiguesyndrome or #cfs. The spirit of crow taught me how to make myself well again, as I describe in my way-outside-the-box #nonfiction #books on #energenetic #healing. I also credit crow “medicine” with shepherding me through a number of dangerous situations and turbocharging much of my creativity.

Anthropologist #MichaelHarner writes extensively and eloquently about #poweranimals—how to get them and how to work with them. Dr. Harner taught at Berkeley, Columbia and Yale, discovered #CarlosCastaneda, and started a worldwide #shamanic renaissance basically all by himself.

https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trauma-grief-and-mental-illness-condor

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Sol Luckman
Nov 16, 2023

🪶 Crow Rising #Shorts #art #fineart #artist #painting #painter #crows #birds #phoenix https://www.youtube.com/shorts/L8zRbVWNj1I

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