Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Sep 29, 2023

💊 Read Sol Luckman’s New Book, THE WORLD CULT & YOU: YOUR PLACE IN IT & YOUR WAY OUT OF IT, Exclusively Here https://solluckman.substack.com/p/read-sol-luckmans-new-book-the-world The ULTIMATE Red Pill for Those Truly Desiring to Break Free from the Matrix

Reply
Share
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Oct 1, 2023

😵‍💫 🤐 🥴 All of the stuff I've been reporting lately relative to certain bad apples flying their freak flags in the "truther" movement is totally predictable. The relevant paragraph from my new book on this subject, THE WORLD CULT & YOU, is this: "Which brings me back to the problem with 'community' that plays out like clockwork in predictable downward trajectories. In my experience, both in the 'real world' and online, things almost inevitably start out as communities with leaders and end up as … communes with dictators." https://solluckman.substack.com/p/read-sol-luckmans-new-book-the-world

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sol Luckman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture