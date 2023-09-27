🦾 Yesterday I Received a Threat of Physical Violence
Another Threat after of Months of Bullying, Slander, Libel & Lies
Sol Luckman
🙄 Just a heads-up, for anyone who cares, that yesterday on my YouTube channel I received a threat of physical violence—another threat, actually, after months of bullying, slander, libel, lies and more from a mess o’ minions after I said adios to a certain well-known online “truther” cult and started speaking my mind about the World Cult we live in.
🤯 This was a fairly prominent member of this “community” who once supported my work. But now, as I’m preparing to release my new book, THE WORLD CULT & YOU, about just this kind of brainwashing and inhuman(e) behavior threading throughout human society, the freak flag inevitably flew to a new extreme level.
👍 Your positive vibes are welcome. It’s time to stay strong and stay the course while shining our light(s) on the mind-managed nature of this “reality” construct as the cockroaches come out of their hidey-holes to do the dirty police work of the Great Parasite, another major motif in my new book featuring a collection of original memes such as …
👉 You can get the flavor of this much more layered and developed writing project at …
💊 Get ready for the ULTIMATE RED PILL (for those genuinely hungering to break free from the Matrix) that will ONLY be available here on Sol Luckman Uncensored (subscribe today), and realize this as a way of kickstarting a much greater, far more empowering discussion in THE WORLD CULT & YOU …
💥 Sol Luckman Uncensored is a Substack bestselling audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers’ quality of life.
Premium content valued at over $1K includes:
PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive
Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation
International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method
Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis
Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity
Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd
& so much more!
💊 Read Sol Luckman’s New Book, THE WORLD CULT & YOU: YOUR PLACE IN IT & YOUR WAY OUT OF IT, Exclusively Here https://solluckman.substack.com/p/read-sol-luckmans-new-book-the-world The ULTIMATE Red Pill for Those Truly Desiring to Break Free from the Matrix
😵💫 🤐 🥴 All of the stuff I've been reporting lately relative to certain bad apples flying their freak flags in the "truther" movement is totally predictable. The relevant paragraph from my new book on this subject, THE WORLD CULT & YOU, is this: "Which brings me back to the problem with 'community' that plays out like clockwork in predictable downward trajectories. In my experience, both in the 'real world' and online, things almost inevitably start out as communities with leaders and end up as … communes with dictators." https://solluckman.substack.com/p/read-sol-luckmans-new-book-the-world