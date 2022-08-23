Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📝 This article was originally published at the height of collective covidiocy here.

Sol Luckman

I’ve hesitated to write this article for some time because I hoped it wouldn’t come to this. But with reports that a possibly mandatory COVID-19 vaccine is only months away, safety trials and the Nuremberg Code be damned, I thought in this the fourth installment in the Solutions Project here on Snooze 2 Awaken (see previous articles here, here, and here), I’d share the following cautionary tale that—fortunately—has a happy ending.

Once upon a time, an athletic and robust young graduate student at an Ivy League university mindlessly allowed himself to receive certain recommended vaccines for travel to Brazil, where he was headed for dissertation research. Before long he found himself in an unrelenting autoimmune crisis characterized by dozens of seemingly unrelated symptoms ranging from severe food and environmental allergies to disturbing neurological sensations to chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia-like symptoms.

Nearly a decade of misery and despair later, his health wrecked and academic career destroyed, having spent a fortune on treatments yet still having failed to find a cure through allopathic or even alternative medicine, the now not-so-young man was guided to develop a unique form of frequency medicine designed to activate DNA for healing and transformational purposes.

The man was myself and the “ener-genetic” technique was the Regenetics Method, which miraculously healed my chronic illness in short order and utterly changed my life. Today, in my early fifties, I’m in remarkable physical shape, I rarely get so much as a cold, and I feel fully empowered intellectually and creatively.

I tell the story of my illness and recovery in much greater detail in my two international bestselling books on the Regenetics Method. You can read Book One on the Regenetics Method, CONSCIOUS HEALING, here. You can also download sample chapters of the DIY sequel, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA, here.

I also invite you to consider the wealth of Testimonials to the extraordinary power of Regenetics to heal and transform, including this one:

My point in sharing this information is not to toot my own horn or even make money because you can experience the first phase of the Regenetics, Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning (which was largely responsible for my physical healing), for free. You can even learn to perform this DNA activation for yourself, your family members, and your friends.

To be absolutely clear, my purpose is to empower readers with a way of shielding themselves from some or all of the negative health effects that will surely be associated with any COVID vaccine.

It isn’t my purpose to make readers feel comfortable with receiving the COVID vaccine. To the contrary, based on my personal experience and years of professional observation and research, nobody should ever willingly submit to a vaccine of any kind, forced or otherwise. Vaccines have never been scientifically proved to protect anybody from any illness—and they’re demonstrably unsafe. Clinical trials to date in the case of a COVID vaccine have been an unmitigated disaster. Not that this will stop the so-called authorities from mandating what amounts to “medical rape” for the masses.

As to whether Regenetics is capable of protecting human DNA from genetic alteration by “philanthropist” Bill Gates’ eugenics jabs (which is very much the plan despite Reuters’ pathetic “fact check” denial of this antihumanist biotech agenda, as Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Jon Rappoport demonstrate), only time will tell.

Numerous researchers, including Dr. Leonard Horowitz and yours truly, have claimed that vaccines have actually been altering human DNA for decades through deliberate insertion of foreign genetic material of a diseased nature into recipients’ DNA. I believe this is the main reason—outweighing their admittedly dangerous toxic load—vaccines cause autism (which they most assuredly do despite propaganda to the contrary), autoimmune meltdown, and many other serious problems.

If it’s true that the vaccines that caused my illness did so by damaging my DNA, and through Regenetics I reversed my illness, it stands to reason that Regenetics must have healed my DNA.

But even if this wasn’t the scenario, Regenetics enabled me to detoxify and fortify my system to an amazing degree. Many others have reported similar detoxification followed by lessening and even disappearance of a wide range of symptoms and conditions.

For more information on the Regenetics Method, click here.

If you found this article helpful, or even interesting, please share it. No one has anything to lose by beginning the extraordinary bio-spiritual journey that is the Regenetics Method—which NEXUS Magazine called “revolutionary healing science expanding the boundaries of being”—except ill health and, quite possibly, vulnerability to becoming the latest in a long line of GMOs.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

