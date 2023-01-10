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Mary Desaulniers

DNA is more than a genetic blueprint; it is the instrument by which humans discover our spirituality.

The goal of all religious disciplines is the achievement of a spiritual state described as being “at one with God.” The word “at-one-ment” can be seen as such a state, an at-one-ness with a divine or sacred source.

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In essence, spirituality is Divine Resonance, the ability through various practices to arrive at a coherent state in which the individual becomes whole.

Dynamics of the Coherent State

According to Dr. Leonard Horowitz in DNA: PIRATES OF THE SACRED SPIRAL, DNA is more than a blueprint for genetic expression.

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Even more importantly, DNA is the “instrument for the re-spiritualization of the body,” the means by which humanity arrives at Divine Resonance through electromagnetic influences on form and sound-activated coherence.

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Electromagnetic Influences on Form

Research shows that form follows electromagnetic frequencies. Electrodynamic fields, biofields and pulsed wave patterns influence structure. These electromagnetic influences on form define health and illness.

Health occurs when the body experiences a coherent state of balanced electromagnetic flow. Disease is defined by dissonance, when the body experiences imbalance in its biofield.

In other words, health occurs when energy flows organically within the wiring of the human organism. Disease occurs when the body is literally overwhelmed with electric shocks and the circuits are “fried.”

DNA functions as the receiver and transmitter of electromagnetic frequencies through the body.

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The human ability to achieve Divine Resonance is located in the hydro-energetic matrix of DNA, where the body’s highest concentration of water molecules is found. These water molecules are the source of the organism’s coherence.

Water that is structured and coherent is conditioned by energy fields in the range of the Schumann Resonance. Coherent water in DNA vibrates at resonant frequencies that can rebalance cell structures.

Stress and disharmonious signals from the electromagnetic field alter the profile of DNA and predispose the body to illness.

Sound-activated Coherence

The incoherent state (illness) of the body can be rebalanced in DNA through sound.

A Russian team of researchers under Peter Gariaev has shown that DNA activation occurs by way of words and sounds, through a regular grammar with rules similar to human languages.

In fact, they have shown that DNA in living tissue responds to “language-modulated laser beams and radio waves.” They also tested devices that could affect cellular metabolism through “modulated radio and light frequencies.”

Sound-activated coherence has been demonstrated in the physical world. Success in these experiments has led to new treatment modalities that can sonically repair chromosomes damaged by X-rays.

Spirituality of the Coherent State

Divine Resonance is accessed through a variety of practices that return the body to its coherent state.

These practices may take the form of meditation, prayer, dreamwork, methodical development of psychic power and psychic energy, and various modalities of healing using sound and therapeutic touch.

Such practices can also take the form the form of physical exercises like running which, with its rhythmic breathing and pace, often synchronizes the body’s biofield with resonant frequencies.

So can creative endeavors that are absorbing enough to allow one to become self-transcending. The spirituality of the coherent state is being alive and attuned to the healing and resonant power of one’s DNA.

Now, more than ever, we can attest to the divinity within ourselves. The spirituality of modern humanity resides in our ability to control the profile of our DNA through practices that can restore us to the coherent state of Divine Resonance.

Copyright © Mary Desaulniers. All Rights Reserved.

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Mary Desaulniers is a retired teacher whose passions are writing and running. She has been pursuing both for over thirty years and sees both as avenues to self-knowledge and balance. She has published articles and stories in GRAIN, NINETEENTH CENTURY LITERATURE, THE LONDON MAGAZINE, and various online publications. She has a PhD in Nineteenth Century English Literature and has published a book on Thomas Carlyle with McGill-Queen’s University Press. Her most recent publication is DEAR SEBASTIAN: RECLAIMING THE POWER OF METAPHOR (2009).

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