🆕 And Now for Something Completely Different ... Energy Healing + Alchemy + Manifestation

Share

Refer a friend

Hi there!

My name is Sol Luckman and I’m an actual human writer reaching out to you from my keyboard today.

I’d love to be a guest on your podcast or channel to discuss how epigenetic energy healing, inner transformation and manifesting work together to empower people to profoundly change the dream of their lives.

My new book (in a long line), HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM, shares a practical framework for moving from wish → trained inner state → aligned action → life-changing results.

Join Advance Review Copy Team

Preorder

Read an Excerpt

Our conversation can include everything from engaging theoreticals to mindset/dreaming practices to bigger-picture exploration of the editable dreamscape we call reality.

✅ Here are a few episode angles you could choose from:

1. “Alchemy of the Inner State”: how to shift energy patterns that block outcomes 2. “Manifesting as a Practice”: turning dreams into repeatable energetic experiences that drive real-world results 3. “Dream Blueprint to Reality Construction”: methodologies for translating intention into authentic daily alignment within the reality dream

Contact Me

📚 If you’re interested in learning more about my books, I invite you to check out my Amazon author page .

Thanks for taking the time to read this. It really means a lot to me. Please feel free to contact me directly if you’re up for having me on your show.

Warmly,

Sol

“Luckman illuminates a path of alchemical transformation for healing our wounds and unlocking our full potential as conscious co-creators of reality.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “[Sol Luckman] truly stands in the line of great authors like Carlos Castaneda, Jake Horsley [and] John Kreiter.” —H. G., Germany

About Sol Luckman

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “Everything Sol Luckman produces requires a deep contemplation of what actually constitutes reality.” —Guy Jones

Start Free Trial

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Content Index

Membership Perks

Join Advance Review Copy Team

Book It