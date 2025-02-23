Order on Kindle

🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠 Another Powerful Review of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE …

Rebelliously refreshing!!



In this age of hyper-polarization and manufactured distractions, Sol is a breath of fresh (dark) sea air- without a hint of saltiness. No cynicism, no coaching. No panicked urging to “fight"“ or “resist” the nonsense afoot.

Instead, he provides a generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward, for those brave souls seeking to know themselves on a deeper “energenetic” level, for those who understand that our attention and imagination are powerful tools, best applied consciously and constructively.

As one who has faced his dark nights, fought his own dragons, and found the seat of his power by sitting in the alchemical fire, Sol teaches us how to reclaim our innate gifts and free ourselves from conditioned mental constraints so that we each can become fully alive as the hero in our own story.



“I see myself in you.” Thank you, Sol. It’s an honour to be able to say that honestly.

