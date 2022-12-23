Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Judy Sells's avatar
Judy Sells
Dec 23, 2022

I have always been the square peg in the round hole. Have always seen the world differently than my peers and at this age (72) it matters not why anymore, it just is. LOL

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1 reply by Sol Luckman
Dr. Vítor Oliveira's avatar
Dr. Vítor Oliveira
Dec 23, 2022

Merry Christmas from Brazil!

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3 replies by Sol Luckman and others
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