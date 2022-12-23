🧠 Study on Artists’ Brains Shows They’re “Structurally Unique”
I Always FELT Different. Now I KNOW I Am! LOL
Newsy Science
The brains of artists aren’t really left-brain or right-brain, but rather have extra neural matter in visual and motor control areas.
[SL: Translated: If you’re not an artist, or if you’re a bad artist, you have a comparatively tiny brain! LMAO]
I have always been the square peg in the round hole. Have always seen the world differently than my peers and at this age (72) it matters not why anymore, it just is. LOL
Merry Christmas from Brazil!