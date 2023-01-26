Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Parker McCoy's avatar
Parker McCoy
Sep 2, 2025

I think this had a lot to do even with the Matrix movie originally. The idea of people living like everybody else and trying to be the same and be one of the herd. It's funny, though. You find that the herd is, well, not that smart. They have many boring conversations and do many boring things and they're boring in that they just copy and paste themselves onto the next page. There's no individuality and everyone becomes afraid to say anything outside the norm. Then you look at the great writers of the past. Every one of them rubbed some people the wrong way and they didn't please everybody, and they didn't want to please everybody. It's an impossible task and if you did, what then? Outstanding article. Thank you for sharing.

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The Ministry of Herbs's avatar
The Ministry of Herbs
Jan 26, 2023

Yes!❤

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