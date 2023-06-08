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Sol Luckman

🏄‍♀️ 🏄 To celebrate the return of what’s considered summer (in this hemisphere anyway), as well as the premiere of my new self-illustrated memoir about (body)surfing and the salt life in general, I thought I’d share some of my absolutely beachiest , downright surfiest paintings from my massive online portfolio .

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🏝 Many of the artworks below are, in fact, featured in MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND, described thus:

Combining fascinating memoir, hilarious comedy and inspirational philosophy (to say nothing of a handful of excellent craft cocktail recipes), MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND is also a stunningly visual coffee table book any Lowcountry lover or contemporary art aficionado would be proud to display. You’ve never read a book like this because, until now, there hasn’t been one. Seen from Luckman’s charmingly eccentric perspective, Hilton Head comes alive in ways few places do in literature or art.

🌊 Check out this snappy little YouTube short to get a feel for the book’s stoked vibe:

🦌 And heck, while you’re at it, enjoy this one, too …

📖 And here’s the first chapter that sets the scene for much absurdity and profundity to come:

🎨 Please be sure to support my art habit! Now for the paintings … Just click through the images to browse prints, merch and/or the original … And do let me know in the comments if you have any favorites! 🙏

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🏄‍♀️ 🏄 🏄‍♂️ Surf’s up! Time to get wet!

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