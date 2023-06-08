Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Sol Luckman
Aug 2, 2023

⛱ Download an Excerpt of Award-winning Sol Luckman’s Hilariously Poignant New Memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND https://solluckman.substack.com/p/download-an-excerpt-of-award-winning New Perspectives on Life, Death & the Curiouser & Curiouser Cosmos We Call Home

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Sol Luckman
Jul 20, 2023

🏖 “A Witty, Insightful Memoir”: Readers’ Favorite Posts a Glowing Review of MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-witty-insightful-memoir-readers “I Laughed Out Loud for the First 50 Pages” 🎨 Share your thoughts to win some of the author’s art featured in the book (see details).

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