🏄 Get Stoked w/ This Curated Selection of 30 Surf & Beach Paintings by Yours Truly
Fun, Fun, Fun in the Sun!
Sol Luckman
🏄♀️ 🏄 To celebrate the return of what’s considered summer (in this hemisphere anyway), as well as the premiere of my new self-illustrated memoir about (body)surfing and the salt life in general, I thought I’d share some of my absolutely beachiest, downright surfiest paintings from my massive online portfolio.
🏝 Many of the artworks below are, in fact, featured in MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND, described thus:
Combining fascinating memoir, hilarious comedy and inspirational philosophy (to say nothing of a handful of excellent craft cocktail recipes), MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND is also a stunningly visual coffee table book any Lowcountry lover or contemporary art aficionado would be proud to display.
You’ve never read a book like this because, until now, there hasn’t been one. Seen from Luckman’s charmingly eccentric perspective, Hilton Head comes alive in ways few places do in literature or art.
🌊 Check out this snappy little YouTube short to get a feel for the book’s stoked vibe:
🦌 And heck, while you’re at it, enjoy this one, too …
📖 And here’s the first chapter that sets the scene for much absurdity and profundity to come:
🎨 Please be sure to support my art habit! Now for the paintings … Just click through the images to browse prints, merch and/or the original … And do let me know in the comments if you have any favorites! 🙏
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🏄♀️ 🏄 🏄♂️ Surf’s up! Time to get wet!
⛱ Download an Excerpt of Award-winning Sol Luckman’s Hilariously Poignant New Memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND https://solluckman.substack.com/p/download-an-excerpt-of-award-winning New Perspectives on Life, Death & the Curiouser & Curiouser Cosmos We Call Home
🏖 “A Witty, Insightful Memoir”: Readers’ Favorite Posts a Glowing Review of MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND https://solluckman.substack.com/p/a-witty-insightful-memoir-readers “I Laughed Out Loud for the First 50 Pages” 🎨 Share your thoughts to win some of the author’s art featured in the book (see details).