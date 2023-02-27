Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Andrew Foss
Feb 27, 2023

Not In His Image is a challenging read in the best of times. At the end of the book, there is an "Afterward" published. I forget if it was commentry from Lash himself or from the friend he had asked to review his book. But the advice that was said in the afterward went to the effect, "I would not change a singer word here."

Now when I say it was "challenging" I mean it in simply readability aspects. It is written at the College Thesis level of readability. At times, I would have rather been reading the ingredients to a package of canned Spaghettios with Meatballs. Lots of big words jargon and stilted sentences. It upset me because most of what he had to say was brilliantly translated Gnosticism. Just unreadable (I read it cover to cover twice BTW).

History is difficult enough to follow when reading translated texts from thousands of years ago. Not iIn His Image is fascinating because most of what he uncovered is from history that was erased, The Gnostic faith was erased by the Roman Catholics and regurgitated in their own version. Like the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Nag Hamadi texts uncovered parts of history that would otherwise be uinknown. Where we are in debt to Lash is in his dedication to learn Coptic and translate what was found.

Sol Luckman
Mar 29, 2023

Recent Review of the Multi-award-winning Dystopian Thriller CALI THE DESTROYER ... "A real page turner, I truly enjoyed reading this book. The storyline is fantastic, the characters are well developed and the light humor throughout is well appreciated. Sol takes you to a fantasy world that in many respects seems oddly familiar. He brilliantly weaves and meshes together layers of our current and potential future reality, fantasy and even his healing technique he developed and explains in his other books. I wholeheartedly recommend this book, you won't be disappointed!" --Bernadett C https://amzn.to/42IjVIo

