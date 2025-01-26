Free on Kindle Unlimited

David Jay Brown, Author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠 Sol Luckman’s GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a groundbreaking guide to recognizing our roles within the simulation, awakening from the collective dream, and breaking free from the constraints of the Matrix.

With a masterful blend of cutting-edge science, timeless mysticism, pop culture references, and deeply personal insights, Luckman illuminates a path of alchemical transformation for healing our wounds and unlocking our full potential as conscious co-creators of reality.

This empowering and inspirational book unveils the shamanic secrets to transcending the illusion of death and manifesting our highest aspirations.



Through Luckman’s wisdom, readers are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.

“This could easily be the #1 book of the year—or at the very least, an important one you’ll want to consider reading ... Sol makes understanding complex concepts easy to innerstand, which is why he was a major catalyst for me taking healing seriously through sound and energy. Which, completely changed my life ... Honestly, I couldn’t say enough good things about GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE ... It’s that important, and I genuinely believe every home should have a copy.” —Shan Beaste, Sound Healing Therapist “Weaving together threads of esoteric wisdom, cutting-edge science, and transformative spiritual practices, Luckman offers a revolutionary blueprint for transcending the boundaries of mortality […] This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “In his inimitable way, Sol shows how to better understand and navigate our way through ‘reality’ via a synthesis of quantum physics, alchemy, shamanism, and literature. This, in turn, leads us to recognize that we are actually tricked into living a certain way […] Fortunately, Sol also offers us solutions, sharing exercises and activities we can use to protect ourselves and our energy […] An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?

