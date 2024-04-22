Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

(Take the Quiz to Make Sure Your Spirit Will Survive Your Hardcore Indoctrination)

From my perspective as writer here in this little “dialogic” (with a nod to the renowned philosopher of consciousness Mikhail Bakhtin) social interaction we’re having, this rather tongue-in-cheek chapter actually starts and ends with a completely serious observation:

If you’re a member of Western society (or perhaps any society anytime, anywhere), you qualify—practically by definition—as a cult member, one who has been subjected to wave after wave of intensive indoctrination since birth.

This is a perspective I suggest is absolutely critical to consider for anyone truly desiring to “break free” of the stranglehold of this manifestly insane world and the millions of marketable minions maintaining its illusions designed to enslave the human body, mind, and spirit—often while being cleverly disguised as freedom fighters, patriots, social justice warriors, “truthers,” and the like.

The ugly reality (if I can use that word) of this free-for-all freakshow is that cults are everywhere—around, above, below, and—most perilously—inside.

You can’t ignore cults. In some ways these days, it’s practically impossible to get anything done without them.

As a practical experiment of living on the fringes of Cultilandia, I’ve gone for years now—actually, ever since the advent of the cellphone, if you can believe it—without one of my own.

I detail my experience of “going sober” in the age of technology addiction and other thoughts to do with cellphones in my new book about my years spent painting and bodysurfing on Hilton Head in South Carolina’s fabled Lowcountry, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND. Here’s a sample of the relevant chapter:

It’s true that going without a cellphone does create minor inconveniences. I can’t text my way through uncomfortable social gatherings. I can’t waste my time—and yours—snapping selfies and posting them to Instagram. I can’t even enjoy a stress-busting moment of watching porn from behind the wheel of my SUV. But the trade-off is worth it. I feel freer not having a cellphone. I feel healthier not irradiating my brain with every long-distance conversation. I’m not constantly at other people’s beck and call like a property manager with a pager. I’m not forever tempted to hog-tie myself to a virtual reality while ignoring ... reality. Perhaps most importantly, I don’t have to give away my cellphone number to social media platforms harvesting my data so that my every move (on and offline) can be tracked by alphabet agencies. Can you hear me now? Rather than being beacons of progress, cellphones encapsulate much of what is wrong with modern society. They’re the epitome of a bizarre combination of extreme narcissism and comatose disregard for the loss of privacy, sovereignty and safety that stem from blindly giving away one’s power to corporations ... including that ubercorporation known as the government.

Basically, whether we’re talking about the cult of smartphones or some other dumb one, if you don’t want to be entirely cultified tiptoeing through the tulips of this controlled construct, you have three functional strategies where cults are concerned:

1. Identify them;

2. Neutralize their harmful impact on you; and

3. Avoid them, whenever possible, like the frigging plague.

The more cults (official as well as clandestine) seem to provide benefits (spiritual or otherwise), the more important it is that you divest yourself from (or at least minimize your dependence on) them as soon as possible because this means they’re powerful—and the more powerful the cult, the more power it draws from its members.

Social media is a prime example of what I’m envisioning here. Organized religion is another. Politics is a third. Scientism would be a fourth. Be creative, add your own.

When I say “power,” I mean that in various ways.

Money and resources can be and are easily siphoned off cultists who let their guard down. Think: internet bills, church tithing, parking tickets, college tuition, unfair taxes.

Similarly, when engaging a cult, the ability to make one’s own decisions can be whittled away to literally nothing in the blink of an eye.

Even your vital energy, your life force, can be drained to virtually zero without your even knowing it.

This is actually a lot more common than you might think. In fact, many shamans and seers maintain that humans are literally being fed on by an advanced predatory being (or species of beings), one that can actually be seen in certain states of consciousness, responsible for organizing our society as—to put it bluntly—a gigantic food chain leading ultimately to ... itself.

This—the extraction of loosh for utilization by the “God” of this world—is perhaps the most pernicious of all cult consequences—and it’s probably the main reason for the existence of cults to begin with.

In the cultiverse all roads lead to the Great Parasite at the top of the food chain, the “Insane Membrain” mind-controlling human brains through a vast array of—you guessed it—cults.

I’ve called this being the Lord Archon or Demiurge following the Gnostic tradition, a motif that figures prominently in my dystopian novel (based partly on John Lamb Lash’s absorbing research into mind parasites), CALI THE DESTROYER.

Keeping in mind that this is a work of “fiction,” it’s easy to read between the lines of my narrative to see how it directly applies to the “reality” construct we exist in. The following dialogue elucidating this fascinating dynamic is between my heroine, Cali, and her wise grandmother, Kali, starting with the latter:

“The Illuminati are the willing terrestrial servants of the Lord Archon, who demands everything from pedophilia and child sacrifice to war and chaos as offerings that create loosh.” “Never heard of it.” “Loosh is a hyperdimensional energy given off by the human soul when traumatized. The Archons parasitically feed on it. Think of it as their simulacrum of kundalini.” “Why is seemingly everything the Archons do counterfeit?” “Because they lack the capacity to create anything truly original. In their insane jealousy, they can only mimic the divinely instilled creative capacity of the Anthropos.” “So are the Illuminati still technically even ... human?” “That is a probing question. If the definition of a human is a child of the Goddess in possession of an immortal soul and the ability to invent, the answer would most certainly be no.” [...] “Don’t the Illuminati realize they’re just pawns in someone else’s game?” “Even if they realize this, I will wager they are beyond caring. They have been completely integrated into the AI.” “The AI?” “The Artificial Intelligence. This is another term for the Archontic hive mind. It is a binary operating system that imitates the many shades of gray characteristic of human intelligence—only to end up a circumscribed parody of it that processes everything strictly in terms of black and white.” “Good versus evil?” “Man versus woman. Rich versus poor. East versus West. Liberal versus conservative. Take your pick. Anytime you see dichotomies that ignore the human experiment’s infinite nuances, you can be certain you are encountering the Archontic mind.”

In my humble opinion, it really doesn’t matter what we call this inhuman(e) force, though.

It doesn’t even matter how we characterize it: as some kind of AI (which I consider something of a puerile fantasy, a subject for another day), or an “inorganic being” from the dream world as in the highly influential cosmology of Carlos Castaneda and the so-called Toltec seers, or the “Notnilc” download that Matt McKinley of the Quantum of Conscience YouTube channel discusses in UNNAMED REALITY BOOK, etc.

The most crucial concept to grasp here is that the “Lord of the Earth” exists, purposely or otherwise, to teach us how to stand up for ourselves, break the bonds of its hypnosis and become truly and utterly sovereign in body, mind and spirit by exiting its various prison cells, aka cults.

From this vantage it’s even possible to entertain the notion that we ourselves—or some “higher” aspect of ourselves—are involved in creating and/or sustaining our daunting spiritual adversary in this realm, as I touch on in a number of my interviews available on my Substack.

If we’re to awaken to the real (pardon the word) lay of Cultilandia, we’d do well to start by coming to terms with the very practical fact (again, I beg your pardon) that unless we’re willing to do the difficult work of examining our own ties to cultism and stepping out of slavery into sovereignty, we’re something else’s dinner.

Consider this chapter and accompanying quiz a wake-up call for those serious about protecting and stewarding their divine creative power—even if it means abandoning cult leaders and their sycophantic followers purporting to protect and steward your divine creative power while doing the exact opposite.

If any part of you senses you might be caught up in a mind-control racket, you probably are.

Bullying. Intimidation. Threats of violence. Breaking promises. Machismo. Feminismo. Narcissism. Egocentrism. Ethnocentrism. Intolerance. Close- mindedness. The need to be right. The need for others to be wrong. Control issues. Territoriality. Tribalism. Doublespeak. Paranoia. Overreactivity. Self-pity. Public shaming. Breaking contracts. Scapegoating followers or students.

If you observe several or all of these traits (or other similar ones) on even a semi-regular basis in someone you consider (or once considered) a teacher, as I most certainly have in the not-so-distant past, regardless of any and all “positive” messages being promoted by this individual, let me break it to you:

We’re not talking about a teacher but a CULT LEADER here. So what does that make you?

So far I’ve pursued this general line of thinking—which, if you’re a member of a cult, you’ll probably resist tooth and nail because of your years of indoctrination—over the course of a number of chapters.

Now the moment of “truth” has arrived and it’s time for the quiz.

