R egister for our donation-based monthly offering: Worldwide Potentiation Ceremony. This is a new way to save on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS) of Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning .

Our next Worldwide Potentiation Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 10-10:30 PM New York time (3-3:30 AM UTC, Monday, March 2).

Since 2004 the Phoenix Center for Regenetics has offered a leading-edge technique for DNA activation known as the Regenetics Method, starting with an “ener-genetic reset” called Potentiation , for transforming the body, mind, and spirit.

This unparalleled form of sound healing, which employs specific vowel combinations sung to the renowned Solfeggio scale, was partly inspired by new genetic research revealing that DNA can be sonically activated—noninvasively and even remotely—to actualize your unique potential in all aspects: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual.

Over the past decade, we have worked with thousands of individuals and have had the honor to train numerous Facilitators to perform this life-changing work for their friends, family, clients, and even pets. The results have been astonishing, as evidenced by our enormous body of Testimonials.

“My son has gone from an asthmatic, eczemic immune compromised boy to not needing any meds even if he gets a little bit congested now. The dark circles under his eyes have reduced and he is very loving even though I’ve been a stressed and tough mom sometimes. I can’t attribute all these changes to anything but Potentiation because even if I could rationalise them, I cannot ignore my Potentiation diary that shows subtle yet very significant experiences before each breakthrough which magically line up with your chart [...] As for me, my health hasn’t improved like I was hoping though a digestive issue I had been struggling with for a year healed up in the last month. However, my inner talk has taken a complete U-turn and all immediately after hitting the Fragmentary Body. That just cannot be coincidence. And the closer I get to the sealing at 5-month mark, the happier I am being me. I’ve never accepted me, my thoughts or my body before and frankly I really don’t know anyone yet who loves values themselves like I value me now. I cannot ever thank you enough for that ... ever. Because I’ve spent the last 12 years trying almost everything to do just that ... Holosync, other meditations, EFT, Healing Codes, Cybernetic Transposition and every self-help book out there ... And I all I needed was a free Potentiation and some time. Someday I will give back to you and others what you have given me.” Sahl Jamsheer

For a more in-depth look at Potentiation, check out author Brendan Murphy’s Diary of a Potentiator as well as Dr. Julie TwoMoon’s article on her experience of this empowering methodology.

