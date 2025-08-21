🤸‍♂️ When Disease Means Health

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Roseanne Lindsay, ND (Guest)

There is a growing trend in the redefining and reversal of words. Up is down. Black is white. Disease is health. Abnormal is normal.

Only in the modern world is it fashionable to return to medieval times where everything old is new again and visa versa.

Today, where humans are told they are healthier than at any time in history, we see the rise of psychiatric drugging of our children by prescription, where 8 million children, or 1 in 5 kids, have been diagnosed with a mental disorder, including depression.

Over 1 million kids 0-6-years old are casualties of a drug war, stamped and approved by the FDA. This has led to 40% of all kids diagnosed with ADHD, a rise in suicide rates in kids 10-14 yeas old, and teen depression up, at 37%.

Ironically, no mental disease diagnosis is backed up by science. There are no medical tests supporting a “diagnosis.” All diagnoses are based upon the subjective opinion of an MD psychiatrist using a checklist of behavior and thought symptoms from the DIAGNOSTIC AND STATISTICAL MANUAL OF MENTAL DISORDERS, 5th Edition, with approved treatments.

Not only are childhood mental diagnosis and drug prescriptions up, but also up are deaths from opioids and school shootings. Not publicized, most all school shootings have been tied to kids taking prescription medications, with direct, negative effects that include psychosis, depression, aggression, suicidal behavior, and death. The government-sanctioned use of drugs that cause the problems they claim to prevent, describe the Opioid Crisis, an epidemic by design.

The same ironic twist of fate describes the flu vaccine. According to Canadian research published in 2016 by the Centers for infectious Disease Research and Policy, the annual flu vaccine increases your risk for flu. The more you get the vaccine, the more likely you get the flu! In other words, the more you see the doctor, the more you see the doctor.

If there is an outbreak of a “vaccine-preventable disease,” such as the measles, then it is the fault of the unvaccinated kids. Never mind that the largest measles outbreak occurred in Quebec, Canada in 2011, where the kids who fell ill were predominately twice-vaccinated. For a long list of disease outbreaks in fully vaccinated populations, see my article, “Vaccine Debate: Ruse to Eliminate Freedom.”

Weaponizing Healthy People

As more people are being made aware of the reversals playing out all around them, they realize how quickly healthy people are being targeted as the cause of disease. Through the media and in the schools, healthy people are being weaponized.

In this process by design, first health is stigmatized then it is weaponized. Stigmatizing health is fast becoming a ritual that demonizes people who care about their health. Health-conscious people are deemed mentally ill, called “health nuts” and diagnosed with “orthorexia nervosa,” which in Latin translates to “nervous about correct eating.” “Orthorexics” are people who live a natural life to avoid disease. They are deemed a threat, and part of the divide-and-conquer tactics of the Hegelian Dialectic.

The writing is on the wall, reversed. No federal agency, including the CDC, is there to ensure safety, but to protect profit, just as many parents know that vaccines do not enhance immunity, but destroy it. Vaccines are the death knell of natural immunity. This is, of course, backed up by science.

However, under “Scientism,” you will not be able to make your case using the science. Science will not determine the outcome in a world of “Reflexive laws” where there are no laws, only agendas. All the laws and all the science must reflect the agenda. Enter The Healthy People 2020 Act.

Unity Means Uniformity

Coming in 2020 is the Healthy People 2020 Act to conform all citizens to accept the cradle-to-grave mandate for the CDC schedule of vaccines. Every citizen will be “caught up” on vaccines to protect the “herd.” And the schedule will continue to expand.

Humanity is a group of sheep and, as sheep, all will be commanded to pull back the wool to accept the mandate. There is no choice if you are part of the herd. It is part of an agenda of conformity and “unity.” Unity is the new politically correct word for uniformity. Note, all Acts show that all the world is really a stage.

All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts ... (from AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare)

What happens to all those prescribed drugs that never get used? Wisconsin is a state that collects more than 30 tons of unused drugs every year. Of course, what is ingested and processed in the body, and ejected into toilets, will find its way into water systems from which most of us drink. Water processing facilities do not clean out pharmaceutical residues. So birth control pills, hormones and antidepressants all flow into our bodies one way or another.

Is government established to protect anyone?

According to the US Supreme court case Bowers v. Devito: “[T]here is no Constitutional right to be protected by the State. The Constitution is a charter of negative liberties; it tells the state to let the people alone; it does not require the federal government or the state to provide services, even so elementary a service as maintaining law and order.” There is no mutual obligation. In exchange for your vote to the system, you receive a false sense of security.

As we live in a nation under sedation, where disease means health, perhaps it is time to remind ourselves that governments, with their mandates and restrictive laws, are established to let the people alone. That is, unless the word “people” means “herd,” and the word “alone” means “in your face.”

This article, republished under a creative commons license, was discovered here.

Rosanne Lindsay is a naturopath, health freedom advocate and author of the books THE NATURE OF HEALING: HEAL THE BODY, HEAL THE PLANET and FREE YOUR VOICE: HEAL YOUR THYROID. Find her on Facebook at Natureofhealing. Consult with her at natureofhealing.org. Subscribe to her blog.

