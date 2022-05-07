🧬 What Is DNA, Really?
Thoughts from a Biology Major
📝 Review of the Bestselling CONSCIOUS HEALING: BOOK ONE ON THE REGENETICS METHOD
Redwood Fairy, Amazon.com
What is DNA, really? As a Biology undergrad I remember questioning the validity of “junk” DNA—over 90% of all the DNA our bodies produced over our lifetimes in each and every cell—was junk? I didn’t think so then, and now after reading Sol’s brilliant treatise on the available and upcoming science surrounding the core of real, true healing—DNA Activation—it is now so clear that we possess inside us the keys to not only our own evolution and healing, but for the evolution and healing of all that exists through our connection and unity!
I purchased both CONSCIOUS HEALING and POTENTIATE YOUR DNA, and am more than halfway through the latter—I recommend as the author does to read this first book—CONSCIOUS HEALING—if you want a detailed understanding of the absolutely incredible and paradigm-shifting science of torsion waves and the power of sound.
I want to emphasize that I am truly awestruck by the material covered in this book—I have studied energy healing for decades at this point—and learned more from this book than many many others combined.
I also signed up for a Potentiation session in two weeks and I am beyond thrilled to start this journey of potentiating my DNA!
