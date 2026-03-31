📖 Want to Win as a Writer in the Hypersatured Attention Economy?

Sol Luckman
Recently, on the heels of over decades of relative success as an indie author, I was having a conversation with a friend about the increasing difficulty of selling books in today’s hypersatured attention economy.
I pointed out that compared to traditional or even POD publishing, it’s possible to earn much more with less reach and fewer conversions by offering one’s work on a platform such as Substack.
Case in point. Roughly two and a half years ago, I published the far-from-mainstream ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU exclusively here. You can see the approximated revenue since that time in the accompanying screenshot. (Please ignore the March 11 post date; I recently renewed that.)
The ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU (to say nothing of the unique documentary-style audiobook) easily outperformed industry norms for other ways of publishing and did so without ANY of the following:
• Book ads
• Paid promotion
• Influencer recommendations
• Public reviews
• Relinquishing of publishing rights
• Loss of creative control
• Hassle
That means the figure in the screenshot I uploaded is pure profit from a single “fringe” ebook that would have had a hard time competing for mind share and wallet spend on Amazon and elsewhere—even in the (unlikely) case it managed to escape censorship or shadow banning.
I rest my case. 🙏
I’m not saying this approach would work for everyone. Certainly, I had a bit of a fanbase already. But I was nowhere near well-known enough to try this just anywhere. For example …
By providing subscribers and an array of tools for connecting with new readers, I’m convinced Substack made a substantial difference in my bottom line.
👉 PRO TIP #1: Check out how I presented THE WORLD CULT & YOU …
👉 PRO TIP #2: See how I’ve upped my marketing game with my new ebook …
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🆒 “Reality” Is a Mirror—The Self-observation Effect
🚪 There Must Be Some Kinda Way Outta Here
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🩻 Seal Your Fragmentary Body to Supercharge Your Energy Reacquisition
🤐 Speak Powerfully with Silence
⚰️ Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind
☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher’s Stone through Inner Alchemy
💃 How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again
🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising (True Health Starts in Your Feet)
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🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting an Ideal Dreambody
🤔 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?
🫂 Embrace Your Shadow
🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy
The Hero’s Journey to Authenticity & Beyond
🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon
🫣 Open Your Eyes & Smell the Loosh
🐲 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into …
⌛️ Procrastination: A Secret to Unlocking Your Creativity
👣 Where in the World CULT Do We Go from Here?
🗑 The Only Variety of Truly Disposable Goods Here
🃏 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World
🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”
🚪 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In
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🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power
🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT
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