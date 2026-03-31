📖 Want to Win as a Writer in the Hypersatured Attention Economy?

Substack the Audiobook

Substack the Ebook

Sol Luckman

Recently, on the heels of over decades of relative success as an indie author, I was having a conversation with a friend about the increasing difficulty of selling books in today’s hypersatured attention economy.

I pointed out that compared to traditional or even POD publishing, it’s possible to earn much more with less reach and fewer conversions by offering one’s work on a platform such as Substack.

Case in point. Roughly two and a half years ago, I published the far-from-mainstream ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU exclusively here. You can see the approximated revenue since that time in the accompanying screenshot. (Please ignore the March 11 post date; I recently renewed that.)

The ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU (to say nothing of the unique documentary-style audiobook) easily outperformed industry norms for other ways of publishing and did so without ANY of the following:

• Book ads

• Paid promotion

• Influencer recommendations

• Public reviews

• Relinquishing of publishing rights

• Loss of creative control

• Hassle

That means the figure in the screenshot I uploaded is pure profit from a single “fringe” ebook that would have had a hard time competing for mind share and wallet spend on Amazon and elsewhere—even in the (unlikely) case it managed to escape censorship or shadow banning.

I rest my case. 🙏

I’m not saying this approach would work for everyone. Certainly, I had a bit of a fanbase already. But I was nowhere near well-known enough to try this just anywhere. For example …

By providing subscribers and an array of tools for connecting with new readers, I’m convinced Substack made a substantial difference in my bottom line.

👉 PRO TIP #1: Check out how I presented THE WORLD CULT & YOU …

👉 PRO TIP #2: See how I’ve upped my marketing game with my new ebook …

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