Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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📖 Want to Win as a Writer in the Hypersatured Attention Economy?

The CliffsNotes Version: Just Publish Your Book on Substack!
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Mar 31, 2026

Substack the Audiobook

Substack the Ebook

Sol Luckman

Recently, on the heels of over decades of relative success as an indie author, I was having a conversation with a friend about the increasing difficulty of selling books in today’s hypersatured attention economy.

I pointed out that compared to traditional or even POD publishing, it’s possible to earn much more with less reach and fewer conversions by offering one’s work on a platform such as Substack.

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads
🐦‍🔥 Sol Luckman Uncensored is an audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers’ quality of life.

Case in point. Roughly two and a half years ago, I published the far-from-mainstream ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU exclusively here. You can see the approximated revenue since that time in the accompanying screenshot. (Please ignore the March 11 post date; I recently renewed that.)

The ebook of THE WORLD CULT & YOU (to say nothing of the unique documentary-style audiobook) easily outperformed industry norms for other ways of publishing and did so without ANY of the following:

• Book ads

• Paid promotion

• Influencer recommendations

• Public reviews

• Relinquishing of publishing rights

• Loss of creative control

• Hassle

That means the figure in the screenshot I uploaded is pure profit from a single “fringe” ebook that would have had a hard time competing for mind share and wallet spend on Amazon and elsewhere—even in the (unlikely) case it managed to escape censorship or shadow banning.

I rest my case. 🙏

I’m not saying this approach would work for everyone. Certainly, I had a bit of a fanbase already. But I was nowhere near well-known enough to try this just anywhere. For example …

By providing subscribers and an array of tools for connecting with new readers, I’m convinced Substack made a substantial difference in my bottom line.

👉 PRO TIP #1: Check out how I presented THE WORLD CULT & YOU …

👉 PRO TIP #2: See how I’ve upped my marketing game with my new ebook …

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