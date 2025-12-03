⚔️ Two Sides of Trauma

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Shadow work, in all its forms … entails getting real about the nature of our relationship to the Dragon.

A nearly always overlooked plot element in the human story is this: during the Dreamtime of our prehistory, we ourselves, desiring to be more than we were, dreamed our spiritual adversary into existence.

Now it’s up to us, individually and perhaps collectively, if we wish to make yet another quantum leap in our beingness, to dream the Dragon out of existence—or at the very least change our relationship to it in the here and now.

Trauma in an absurdly profound predicament such as ours can be a blockage to the full expression of our authentic selves, energetically speaking. That said, trauma can also be an invitation to transcend and go beyond the limitations of the Matrix.

Think of trauma, then, as a double-edged sword. All the triggers, aggressions and microaggressions being thrown at us by the Dragon in this spiritual dojo—however potentially insulting, damaging and even tragic they might be—are also invitations to aikido them, deflect them, use that energy for ourselves.

It’s absolutely possible to do this. I’m not saying it’s a piece of cake. But if you stick with me through the end of this book, I promise to give you a roadmap for exactly how to start doing it.

