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🏄 Get You Out of Your Way: Surfing the Wave of the Tao
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🏄 Get You Out of Your Way: Surfing the Wave of the Tao

A Lively Commentary w/ a BONUS PDF on the Art & Science of Going w/ the Flow
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Sol Luckman
Apr 10, 2026
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👉 Paid members need to scroll down to download their FREE companion PDF, “Cultivating Flow, Agency & Personal Power in a Chaotic World.”

This “enlightentaining” dialogue made with the help of Google LM faithfully summarizes and builds on this recent jam-packed episode of Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored:

Employing a number of metaphors (most prominently a surfing one) to elucidate the elusive nature of the Tao (the Way), the central concept in Taoism, authors April Novoa and Sol Luckman share their insights on how to integrate such wellness strategies as “effortless effort” into our hectic modern life.

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The importance of slowing down to observe internal attachments without judgment is also emphasized.

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The authors contrast the experiential, internal focus of the Tao with the rigid structures of institutionalized religion and Western analytical thought.

Ultimately, the conversation highlights how reclaiming personal agency and gratitude allows individuals to maintain inner peace even in the midst of global chaos.

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