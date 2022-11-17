🫶 Till Death or Emojis Do Us Part
A Self-love Story
Sol Luckman
If I had more time
I’d have you over
And we could connect
Or reconnect
Whoever you are
To whoever I am
But since I lack the time
In lieu of correlation
I’ll settle for distraction
And have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If I weren’t so busy
I’d meet you for a romantic dinner
And we could unify
Or reunite
Whoever we were
To whoever we are
But since I’m crazy busy
Instead of reconnection
I’ll settle for abstraction
And have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If life were a little less hectic
If nothing else I’d suggest we do coffee
In order to humanize
Or re-humanize
Whatever this thing is
Or was between us
But since my days go so fast
Instead of humanity
I’ll opt for inanity
And have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If I could just get myself together
I’d suggest we get off TikTok
For a little old-fashioned FaceTime
Where we could bare our souls
Or at least our smiles
To each other
But since there’s so much to track
Instead of profundity
I’ll choose absurdity
And have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If I could just rearrange my schedule
I’d be sure to pencil you in
For a little heart-to-heart
Or at least tweet-to-tweet
So that at the end of the day
Our posts could commingle
But so many followers depend on me
I have to be a leader
Or publicly act like one
No worries, though, I’ll have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If I had more self-awareness
If all else failed
I’d send you an email
Or maybe a text
So we could go our separate ways
Knowing that at least one of us cared
But since I lack interiority
My only option
Is inferiority
Which means I’ll have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
If I could just squeeze a little more
Out of my existence
Or better yet
Heal my fear of death
I’d act like a real person
Not a digital robot
And make passionate love to you
But since I’ve become an NPC
I have to track down my soul
Or at least pretend I’m trying
Before, once again, I have my avatar
Emoji your avatar
Then emoji your emoji
To my emoji
Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.
I love this. :)
I would add a heart emoji if I knew how to!!