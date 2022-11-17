Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

If I had more time

I’d have you over

And we could connect

Or reconnect

Whoever you are

To whoever I am

But since I lack the time

In lieu of correlation

I’ll settle for distraction

And have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If I weren’t so busy

I’d meet you for a romantic dinner

And we could unify

Or reunite

Whoever we were

To whoever we are

But since I’m crazy busy

Instead of reconnection

I’ll settle for abstraction

And have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If life were a little less hectic

If nothing else I’d suggest we do coffee

In order to humanize

Or re-humanize

Whatever this thing is

Or was between us

But since my days go so fast

Instead of humanity

I’ll opt for inanity

And have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If I could just get myself together

I’d suggest we get off TikTok

For a little old-fashioned FaceTime

Where we could bare our souls

Or at least our smiles

To each other

But since there’s so much to track

Instead of profundity

I’ll choose absurdity

And have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If I could just rearrange my schedule

I’d be sure to pencil you in

For a little heart-to-heart

Or at least tweet-to-tweet

So that at the end of the day

Our posts could commingle

But so many followers depend on me

I have to be a leader

Or publicly act like one

No worries, though, I’ll have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If I had more self-awareness

If all else failed

I’d send you an email

Or maybe a text

So we could go our separate ways

Knowing that at least one of us cared

But since I lack interiority

My only option

Is inferiority

Which means I’ll have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji

If I could just squeeze a little more

Out of my existence

Or better yet

Heal my fear of death

I’d act like a real person

Not a digital robot

And make passionate love to you

But since I’ve become an NPC

I have to track down my soul

Or at least pretend I’m trying

Before, once again, I have my avatar

Emoji your avatar

Then emoji your emoji

To my emoji



Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

