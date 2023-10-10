Refer a friend

👍 👍 👍 THREE THUMBS UP! PLEASE SUPPORT THIS HARDWORKING INDIE AUTHOR WITH A LIKE, A SHARE & MAYBE EVEN A COMMENT!

Sol Luckman

This post goes out to anyone who has ever been bullied.

Bullying has been a recurring motif in my life. I was viciously bullied in elementary and high school.

Subscribe on YouTube

And now, for practical purposes, it feels as if here I am in high school all over again in my fifties in a kind of unexpected déjà vu.

Here’s the relevant post to get you up to speed if you’re not already in the loop:

📚 Not surprisingly, the theme of bullying also occupies a prominent place in my fiction. The protagonist of my beloved novel SNOOZE: A STORY OF AWAKENING, Max Diver, suffers intense bullying in sixth grade, leading to an abrupt spiritual awakening of his dreambody.

🦖 Later, when faced with the distinct possibility of actual death in a pivotal confrontation with flying dinosaurs (referred to as “thunderbirds”) in his Hero’s Journey into the Otherworld of sleep, the fruit of Max’s initiation via bullying blossoms as a viable energetic strategy for dealing with … anything that might be called bullying:

Karul appeared to spin the ebony “pit” on top of the white “avocado” like a ball bearing in his direction. A shimmering beam of energy erupted from the device, making the air dance all around like a heat mirage as it zapped Max with a direct hit. He was ready. Similar to an aikido master channeling and amplifying his opponent’s own energy against him, he absorbed the Pacifier’s beam—only to project it back outward in a rapidly expanding sphere. The effect was like a peace bomb exploding. Wave upon wave of pacifying energy pulsed to the farthest horizons. Disoriented, the thunderbirds simply sailed away on the breeze.

I refer to this way of dealing with threats reverse-looshing the looshers. In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, loosh refers to vital energy (prana, chi, etc.) when extracted from living beings for use by someone (or something) else.

Enjoy Similar Memes Here

As I explain it in another of my novels, CALI THE DESTROYER, “Loosh is a hyperdimensional energy given off by the human soul when traumatized. The Archons parasitically feed on it. Think of it as their simulacrum of kundalini.”

👁 In my most recent experience of bullying, this time in the highly public eye of YouTube, my energetic aikido has been to not publicly name/shame while staying firmly grounded in a discussion of FACTS and IDEAS in the healthy spirit of academic debate.

🗝 The key is to let the chest-thumping bullies broadcast their bullshit and call you out by name while absorbing/transforming all of their cultish energy of hate and projection back into usable vital force … for yourself and your platform(s).

Browse Prints & Merch

I consider this a form of nonviolence and peaceful disobedience in the vein of Henry David Thoreau—and it can be VERY effective against cults and cultists of all stripes. You’ll find much more on this subject in my new book …

⚡️ On the all-important topic of personal power, I explain in THE WORLD CULT & YOU that the “extraction of loosh for utilization by the ‘God’ of this world … is perhaps the most pernicious of all cult consequences—and it’s probably the main reason for the existence of cults to begin with.”

Furthermore, to be noted …

Certain prominent figures in the “truther” community continue to insist on pooh-poohing the notion of loosh as the energetic currency of this fake realm. As I see it, anyone dissing loosh simply can’t be trusted because either 1) they’re naive and lack discernment or 2) they’re minions of our spiritual adversary.

My inevitable conclusion relative to the World Cult steeped in denial of what’s actually going on here, systemically, in this hypnotic “reality” dreamscape:

[U]nless we’re willing to do the difficult work of examining our own ties to cultism and stepping out of slavery into sovereignty, we’re something else’s dinner.

🍕 Food for thought anyway.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

Share

Leave a comment

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Get 20% off a group subscription