Sol Luckman’s Bestselling New Book Receives a Warm Literary Welcome!

Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. It has earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster and Harper Collins and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. It is also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Reviewed by Asher Syed for Readers’ Favorite

GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: INNER ALCHEMY & IMMORTALITY by Sol Luckman presents a philosophical spirituality system in which reality is created by belief, observation, and internal focus rather than external facts.

He argues that the universe is an energetic projection shaped by consciousness and manipulated through societal structures he calls the “Matrix,” controlled by a predatory “Dragon” intelligence.

Drawing from quantum theory, shamanism, and epigenetics, Luckman rejects materialism and promotes conscious attention, simplicity, and creative expression as tools for transformation. He claims that negative emotions fuel parasitic entities and that conspiracy research often traps people in feedback loops of belief.

Instead, he advocates for reclaiming inner agency, confronting internal shadows, and aligning with the “Dark Sea of Awareness” to consciously reshape both self and perceived reality.

GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE … is a sharply written and highly focused work that invites readers to reconsider the nature of attention, belief, and perception. The prose is strong and deliberate, with a tone that remains steady even while presenting unconventional material. Luckman offers memorable concepts, such as “loosh” and pronoia, that support his call to reclaim focus from systems designed to harvest energy.

His treatment of the “truthing” phenomenon, where individuals reinforce limiting worldviews through obsessive external research, is pointed and clear. A brief example involving the feedback loop of conspiracy material demonstrates his case without overreaching.

The book encourages the redirection of desire inward, and its pacing allows space for contemplation without sacrificing momentum. Readers seeking intentional, well-expressed ideas about perception and agency will find value in this work. Very highly recommended.

💥 BOOK DESCRIPTION 💥

RIP … Death?

Longevity ’ s overrated. Live forever instead.

In this deep dive into inner alchemy, shamanism and energy medicine, bestselling author and renowned sound healer Sol Luckman addresses mortality head-on ... and shares a nondogmatic solution to this “problem” that will shock and inspire you!

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from the author’s wisdom.

You don’t even have to practice the potent techniques he teaches for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and elegantly, this book will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

• Simplify your existence

• Digital-detox your mind

• Maximize the power of silence

• Procrastinate your way to creativity

• Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

• Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

• Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness and authenticity

📚 PUBLICATION DETAILS …

ASIN: ‎B0DS6DL353

Publisher: Crow Rising Transformational Media

Publication date: ‎March 20, 2025

Language‏: ‎English

Print length:‎ 252 pages

ISBN-13‏:‎ 979-8991920407

Awards: Readers’ Favorite Awards (Finalist in Nonfiction-Spiritual/Supernatural), National Indie Excellence Awards (Finalist in Body/Mind/Spirit), Incipere Awards (Honorable Mention in Self-help/Personal Development)

