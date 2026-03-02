⛓️‍💥 The True Nature & Purpose of Alchemy Revealed

Request Review Copy

Sol Luckman

As romantically appealing as it might be to our inner child, genuine alchemy absolutely is NOT a chemical process for creating material gold.

Rather, inner or internal alchemy is an empowering methodology of self-transformation designed to generate a permanent energy source within—the fabled and utterly misunderstood Philosopher’s Stone—that enables a specific form of immortality: the preservation of individual consciousness beyond death.

Romancing the (Real) Philosopher’s Stone

Instead of a physical object, the Philosopher’s Stone is actually an energetic structure or nexus located the general region of the solar plexus. A “bio-nuclear generator,” if you will, the Stone is literally cultivated within the alchemist’s body over years of dedicated practice.

Specifically, the Stone is created by accumulating and packing life force—often referred to as prana, chi, kundalini, and many other names—into the solar plexus area (the “Cauldron”) for men or the womb area for women.

This process involves, first and foremost, energy absorption and reabsorption. The practitioner actively pulls energy from the environment, plants, and even negative interactions—then purifies and compresses it into a compact sphere that eventually solidifies into a multidimensional “piezoelectric gem” of sorts.

The Stone serves as a veritable stepping stone to real immortality by allowing the individual to store enough power to withstand the dissolution of a coherent individual identity that normally occurs with death.

Immortality: The Ultimate Hero’s Journey

Immortality doesn’t mean living forever in the physical body; rather, it’s the alchemical result of “getting out of here alive” or exiting the Matrix into the Dark Sea of Awareness surrounding our limited “reality” with our memory and individuality intact.

This is the Ultimate Hero’s Journey, a solitary quest for transcendence that differs from the classic hero’s journey by focusing on exiting the construct entirely rather than returning to the community.

Absent intensive alchemical preparation, death typically results in the loss of individual consciousness as the soul is “reclaimed” or “eaten” by a larger force (variously referred to as the Eagle, Source, Galactic Center, etc.), leading to a collectivist recycling of energy rather than survival of the discrete self.

The Role of the Dreambody & the Ghost in the Machine

To achieve immortality, the inner alchemist uses the vast accumulated power of the Philosopher’s Stone to energize and project an ideal Dreambody. This etheric form is a new and improved body, an etheric tulpa that serves as a vessel for navigating eternity.

The process relies on the Tria Prima of alchemy, interpreted as the unification of three internal aspects: the Father (unconscious), the Son (conscious mind), and the Holy Spirit, identified as the Ghost in the Machine or philosopher’s child.

This so-called Ghost is a magical aspect of the psyche capable of bridging the conscious and unconscious minds, facilitating creation of the Dreambody.

Overcoming the Dragon to Fuel Immortality

A critical component of alchemical work involves reclaiming energy from a predatory force I like to call the Dragon, which controls the Matrix and feeds on human energy (loosh).

Through inner alchemy humans can reverse this predatory dynamic by learning to feed on the Dragon’s stolen energy, thereby diminishing its control while increasing their own personal power.

Techniques such as shamanic recapitulation (recovering lost energy from the past) and energy gathering (from the past, present, or future) can be paired with healing the Fragmentary Body—a leak in the biofield—in order to accumulate the necessary energetic fuel to construct the Philosopher’s Stone.

Ultimately, the goal is to amass sufficient power to eventually be able to choose your death and consciously transfer awareness into your Dreambody, thereby avoiding the memory wipe of a standard death and continuing existence as a free, multidimensional entity.

So what you are you waiting for? Inward and onward!

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

