🫣 The Name of the Game Is Shame (How to Win by Not Playing)

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman & Emma Lyons

We live in a narcissistic world. Not metaphorically—literally. And the name of its game is shame.

Everywhere we turn—relationships, families, workplaces, media, even our own hearts and minds—emotional energy rooted in shame is the real currency of the gameboard.

Attention us what powers the shame game of the control grid. Most of us start out, much like in THE MATRIX, as little more than batteries charging a system we barely notice, let alone understand.

Some call this raw emotional energy loosh. Controversial? Perhaps. Useful? Absolutely.

This terms conveys an old concept in a new way: a vital force we intuitively sense is harvested daily.

The system doesn’t care whether we interpret this energy as “good” or “bad.” Desire, outrage, longing, worship, despair—any highly charged emotion is motion fueling the machine’s attachment roulette wheel.

The same dynamics appear in narcissistic relationships and broader societal systems. The rules of the game are simple: attention is supply, shame is fuel, and our reactions—born from an unconscious need to protect ourselves in an unsafe space—activate the grid.

The mental parasite that consumes this energy is installed via family systems, trauma, conditioning, and social rules—all deeply coded with shame. This is true whether we frame this artificial sense of not being good enough as the “sin” of eating the forbidden fruit or the “karma” of simply being born.

But shame can’t exist in isolation. It survives because we feed it, often unconsciously, following rules from childhood to be “good” and “do the right thing.” The idea that shame is healthy is one of the most effective—and debilitating—lies ever told.

The Nightmare We Prop Up & Live Inside

Toxic families, controlling partners, soul-sucking workplaces and social media outrage cycles are all expressions of the larger shame-based game, or dream, of reality.

This reality dream—whether called a simulation, holographic universe, or collective consciousness—is structured to harvest attention and emotional energy. The hunger for reactivity is a reflex we share unless we learn to disengage.

The system doesn’t care if we’re outraged, admiring, compliant, or rebellious. Only our energy matters. Every reaction—defending, justifying, exposing, doxxing—lights up the shame grid as it becomes a transaction.

Visualize it: an energy-dependent machine humming invisibly in the background, interfaced with your experience through countless “shame channels” on the complex gameboard of the dream. Every spiral into self-criticism, every defensive explanation, every “wrong move” finances this parasitic system.

Shame isn’t processable like other emotions. Where shame is concerned, we have only two options: internalize it as self-attack or externalize it as aggression toward another. Both fuel the nightmare.

The more shame we pour onto the bonfire of the vanities that is our narcissistic reality, the more the nightmare inflames.

Reactivity Isn’t Rebellion

Defending yourself or confronting abuse often feels righteous. But reaction, as opposed to conscious response, is never truly rebellious or virtuous. Reaction is always already overreaction.

Explaining your life, proving moral high ground, exposing the guilty—every such act generates windfalls of loosh for the larger control game we’re unconsciously playing (into).

The circular Panopticon persists because we traumatize others as we were traumatized, having been indoctrinated with the corrosive notion that a little shame “for their own good” never hurts anyone.

Shame-trained individuals may believe shaming proves integrity—but it doesn’t. It drains energy, narrows cognition, and erodes freedom. This is its purpose.

The Internal Narcissist

Before dismantling external systems, we must confront the narcissistic structures inside us. Trauma and social conditioning have installed a dictator within: the inner narcissist.

It manifests as self-criticism, perfectionism, appeasing, or imposter syndrome. This engine isn’t our true self. While it runs the game show, freethinking and authenticity are impossible.

Shame isn’t neutral. Contrary to conventional wisdom, there’s no need to use shame to develop morality or empathy.

Shame collapses identity and recruits compliant silence. Even well-intentioned “healing” can feed wider shaming systems if we fail to recognize the parasite.

How Internal & External Systems Mirror Each Other

The inner narcissist mirrors external systems. Manipulative shame voices predictably trigger reactions; external narcissists and social systems feed off these managed patterns. This is how the game is played.

A single text, comment or post can light up networks of personal and collective shame harvesting. The house, as the saying goes, always wins—that is, until we put a stop to it. Without conscious recognition, we remain complicit, replaying old scripts with partners, colleagues, and friends.

Trauma freezes energy in the body, limiting authentic response. Shame trains us to outsource conscience, making us predictable and manipulable. While it may change behavior superficially in the moment, shame kills learning, integration, and empathy.

Exposure feels dangerous; attack feels like self-defense. This pattern repeats across history—from interpersonal abuse to systemic oppression. In short: the shame game is rigged.

The Invitation: Reclaim Your Energy

Fortunately, the situation isn’t just about suffering—it’s also an invitation.

Freedom begins by refusing to engage the shame game. Begin inward: recognize the inner narcissist, name the shame voice, and refuse to feed it.

Practical Reclamation Steps

Notice the feed: Track moments when your nervous system spikes. Which people, messages or habits generate compulsive reactions?



Recognize the inner narcissist: Name the controlling engine dictating self-criticism, overexplaining, or appeasing.



Stop feeding it: Withdraw attention from drama, stop reacting impulsively.



Break projection cycles: Notice when shame turns inward or outward. Pause. Breathe. Reclaim the energy.



Reclaim autonomy: Choose consciously where your energy flows. Stop unnecessary explanations.



Regulate the nervous system: Grounding, meditation, movement, breathwork and energy work are tools. Stabilize your system to reduce predictability and fuel for the nightmare.

Simply ignoring the inner narcissist isn’t a solution—it leaves us vulnerable, perpetuating trauma, burnout, and loss of autonomy. Every unexamined reaction strengthens the system for the next generation.

Waking Up Means Nonparticipation

Revolution is internal. Boundaries, silence and conscious withdrawal are radical acts.

The narcissistic game collapses without an audience. Social media outrage cycles, politics and culture wars rely on predictable human reactions. Nonparticipation is the path to sovereignty.

Striking back only strengthens the “house rules.” True awakening means refusing to fuel the nightmare and reclaiming your power. Healing, autonomy and freedom begin within.

Stop supplying energy to the system. Starve it. Exit the gameboard and reclaim yourself.

Open the doors of perception and understand: there’s no hidden villain, only a parasitic structure thriving on unexamined energy.

Awakening isn’t about escaping the dream. All is a dream, potentially lucid. All is a form of play, forever ludic.

From this empowering perspective, awakening starts with refusing to fuel the nightmare and learning to transform it into a better dream, one actually worth playing.

Copyright © Emma Lyons & Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life