🔛 The Internal Equation: Figuring Out How to Run Down the Dream of Your Best Life

📚 AMAZON CATEGORIES: 1️⃣ Success Self-Help 2️⃣ Personal Transformation Self-Help 3️⃣ Dreams

“This book is jam-packed full of motivating ‘why-to’ narrative along with ample ‘how-to’ guidance … The messages Sol delivers with such originality and panache are as far from ‘law of attraction’ slop as North is from South. This is INNER ALCHEMY. Authentic, and Powerful.” —Yogi John

“Just when you thought Sol couldn’t go any deeper … he does. Sol constantly—and I mean relentlessly—challenges you to remain open-minded. In fact, the term ‘open-minded’ doesn’t adequately convey what he’s doing. It’s more like he’s stripping your mind naked, and cornering you into thinking outside the box where he then provides the match for you to burn the box itself […] I don’t just recommend this book, it’s prerequisite reading before embarking on the ‘Ultimate Hero’s Journey’ in your ultimate Dreambody. It’s as inspiring as it is practical.”—Johnny Flynn, author, THE MANDELA DILEMMA

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“Sol Luckman continues to illuminate how we can enter the dreamspace now and live the life we were born to live—not the one the Simulation asks us to settle for. I found myself questioning the ways I still hold myself back from living fully. Bravo to Sol for another inspiring work.” —Cosmic Sushi

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Abundance • Happiness • Purpose • Mental Health • Healing • Wellness • Energy • Manifestation • Law of Attraction • Longevity • Lucid Dreams • Astral Projection • Miracles 💥 💥💥💥💥 Build your power. Hone your imagination. Live your dream. 💥💥💥💥💥

“What makes Sol’s writing work isn’t that he’s a guru talking down to you. It’s the opposite, he’s an approachable guide, helping you unlearn what we’ve all been taught about ourselves, individually and collectively. This isn’t a book of abstract theory, and it never wanders off into esoteric elitism or ungrounded mysticism. It’s a genuine handbook, practical in the best possible sense for elevating your consciousness and taking your power back.” —Emma Lyons, founder of TRAUMA MATRIX

If you’ve ever experienced blockages in your ability to manifest the life you desire, it’s not your fault.

The problem is that you were taught to always seek solutions outside yourself. Nobody told you that real change is an inside job.

By transforming how you see yourself in relation to the world, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM will empower you with the necessary skill sets to improve your circumstances from the inside out.

“This book clearly explains how to take back your power and navigate this realm with skill. Many books on alchemy, manifestation and consciousness leave readers scratching their heads. A roadmap that challenges readers to undergo a process that is liberating, clarifying, grounded and empowering, this book is the deep dive serious seekers have been looking for!” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT

With the expert guidance of renowned sound healer and consciousness researcher Sol Luckman, developer of the Regenetics Method that NEXUS Magazine called “revolutionary healing science expanding the boundaries of being” …

👉 👉 👉 You’ll discover how to:

💥 Unlock the Three Master Manifestation Keys. Learn how to achieve worldly success, radically transform your life & even alter reality at an “impossible” level.

💥 Awaken Your Dreambody. Direct your intention with laser-like focus to project an ideal energetic vessel to help you navigate this life & even what lies beyond.

💥 Master Dreamwalking & Dreamsurfing. Step-by-step techniques teach you how to direct your nighttime dreams & actively “dream awake,” allowing you to begin shifting your experience of reality in real time.

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🤿 For a deeper dive, check out the BOOK TRAILER above or DOWNLOAD THIS FREE PDF …

The Imagineer’s Blueprint 17MB ∙ PDF file Download A Reality Hacker’s Manual for Manifesting Your Best Life Based on the groundbreaking concepts of HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM by Sol Luckman Download

✅ HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM is a book especially for those intrepid souls ready & willing to do at least one of the following …

• Consider that the “real world” you think of as immutable is actually malleable;

• Improve your mental health by walking away from the politics of shame;

• Enhance and empower yourself through not-doing and not-knowing;

• See yourself as an imagineer in training in a vale of soul-making;

• Learn to act in and on the world without getting lost in the reality funhouse;

• Supercharge your energy by creating your own internal energetic power pack; &

• Visualize your ideal Dreambody to run down any dream you can imagine.

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👉 HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM is the highly anticipated follow-up to the groundbreaking & award-winning Amazon #1 Best Seller in 3 categories, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE .

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