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Sol Luckman

Hello, this is Sol Luckman, and you’re listening to Sol Speaks.

Today I’m going to start out with a question that most of us spend the majority of adulthood trying to avoid:

What do you honestly have to show for your life?

Let’s just tackle this one head-on, shall we?

What of a worthwhile nature do you really and truly have to show for your earthly existence?

Just think about not just your resume but also your day-to-day for a moment. What are the first things that come to mind?

While you’re contemplating, I just want to say that if you’re a paying member of solluckman.substack.com and find yourself listening there, don’t forget to scroll down to download your free PDF companion to this podcast, “Sophisticated Simplicity.” It’s incredibly powerful medicine in a small pill, so do check it out!

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Moving on now …

If you don’t know what you have to show for your life, or you don’t have anything at all to show, that’s okay. Let’s put this question on the back-burner for the next little bit.

But before we circle back around to this important thread of self-examination, let’s be brave enough to ask ourselves another doozy of a question.

This one’s a real whopper in this age of digital nomads and working from home in which even the prospect of universal basic income seems headed our way with the rise of AI and robotics. Here it is:

Are you working remotely or being worked remotely?

To be worked remotely is, obviously, a bit of a provocative twist on the concept of telecommuting.

And yes, you’re right to wonder if I’m actually “going there” by implying that instead of you controlling your tools, unseen external forces are actually controlling you and turning you into … a tool.

Here’s another question related to this subject …

Are apps and other modern complexities genuinely making your life better—or are they secretly (or not-so-secretly) directing your actions while draining your vital force?

Being worked remotely implies surrendering your autonomy and energy to the frantic, goal-oriented demands of society rather than maintaining sovereignty over your own life choices.

When this happens, however it happens, you become subject to mimetic mind control—social engineering that leaves you shackled to the superficial distractions of the modern-day Matrix.

I introduced my take on René Girard’s influential mimetic theory in the previous podcast in this series, “‘Reality’ Is a Mirror—The Self-observation Effect.”

In my most recent book, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, I explore mimetic desire in even greater detail, before taking it to an entirely new level in the sequel that I just recently finished but haven’t announced yet.

I can hardly wait to share this brand-new book with the world. I plan to give paid subscribers sneak peek access to both the title and cover image in addition to snippets from and other material related to this new book in my exclusive Substack chat.

I’ll also be recruiting my first reader reviews for the prepublication marketing phase from those participating in the chat.

So if you’re wanting to stay in the loop—and if you’d perhaps like to contribute to—this project, please be sure to hit the subscribe button.

Now, to summarize, mimetic desire refers to an easily observable aspect of human psychology: we actually don’t know what we want and have to be told or shown what we “should” desire.

We learn what we “ought” to want by parroting what other people seem to desire.

While you might be inclined to dismiss it as a nothingburger, especially if you’re plugged into the fast-food hive mind of today’s world, the simple catalytic action of mimetic desire actually initiates a devastating domino effect.

First, we imitate what others appear to desire. Next, our imitation leads to shared, basically installed beliefs most people never so much as question. And then we’re in a real pickle of conformity.

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else,” wrote philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, “is the greatest accomplishment.”

Since he predated the concept, mimetic desire per se wasn’t on Emerson’s keen mind—but something very much like it probably was.

In modern society we can observe a fascinating link between mimetic desire and technology at work.

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