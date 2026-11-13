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The Amazing Healing Power of Doing Absolutely Nothing

“The problem with introspection is that it has no end.” ―Philip K. Dick

Stop Trying to Fill Up a Well Full of Holes

A genuinely practical approach to inner alchemy emphasizes a pair of interconnected activities that tend to amplify each other, back and forth indefinitely, in a self-generating ouroboros of creative potential: 1) building personal power and 2) learning to imaginatively project it.

These two modalities are so intertwined they’re less like separate things and more like two sides of the same coin. Exercising power fortifies imagination, and imagination helps build power.

You can only imagine so long without learning to implement power, and you can only increase power to a certain level without having to deploy it imaginatively. Otherwise, what’s the point?

The extraordinary synergy of this unparalleled combination can facilitate healing, abundance, and many other forms of manifestation.

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Personal power goes by a multitude of names. Whether we refer to this subtle but potent élan vital as the breath of life, the creative principle, animating force, spirit, essence of life, pneuma, chutzpah or something else, it remains the building block of all we are and can be.

We can even call this all-important carrier wave for existence at both the macro and micro levels simply consciousness. I like to say that this omnipresent energy can literally create anything because, in a holographic universe, it creates everything.

There are many specific inner alchemy techniques for amassing personal power. But before one can go there, it must be stressed that none of these approaches will make a hill of beans of difference in your life if you continue to engage in activities that sap your vitality. No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to fill up a well that’s riddled with holes.

What Dream Would You Like to Run Down?