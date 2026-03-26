⚗️ The AlcheMEMEist

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“During this transformational period, as I sought to heal my wounded body, mind and spirit, I began extensively studying shamanism, mysticism, alchemy, physics, epigenetics, and many other disciplines.”

“This book is a continuation of that examination with a new and vastly expanded emphasis on shamanic and alchemical concepts and processes that have everything to do with the most straightforward—and maybe only—way of getting out of here alive.”

“Shamanism and inner alchemy offer some of the most empowering strategies for freethinkers and other free spirits interested in ‘waking up’ enough to craft their own storyline and direct their own fate.”

“I encourage you to—at least as an experiment—stop listening to the mouthpieces of the world and see for yourself whether my words have any substance. That means getting in touch with your inner shaman and committing to alchemically transforming the lead of your current diminished reality into the gold of your total expansive self.”

“From a shamanic or alchemical perspective, atoms are like sentient waves, their intelligently responsive existence a blur of potential until they magically appear to materialize.”

“The Hero’s Journey is, in the final analysis, the shaman’s, the alchemist’s, the wizard’s—and it’s all about energy. Power up and hold on tight as you transform into more and more of the miraculous creature you’ve always been.”

“In terms of shamanic or alchemical transformation, if you’re always obsessed about something out there, you’ll never become anything in there where it actually counts.”

“Contrary to popular opinion, genuine alchemy isn’t directly about manipulating the ‘material world’ at all. Rather, it’s a time-tested discipline for amassing personal energy and, simultaneously, honing the immense power of our creative attention to go far, far beyond the world we know.”

“The Philosopher’s Stone is a stepping stone to real immortality, and alchemy is at least one way of creating it.”

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“For those following the shamanic and/or alchemical path out of the Matrix into the Dark Sea of Awareness, learning to go solo is an indispensable survival skill.”

With rational, mental approaches, we’re still using the Dragon’s operating system in the form of the conscious mind—which keeps us stuck in the place of reason that falsely convinces us of the unreality of true wonders of becoming such as those revealed by shamans and inner alchemists.

“From the standpoint of energy cultivation and manipulation, which encompasses both inner alchemy and many types of shamanism, attention is the most valuable commodity there is.”

“Living on our own terms is an act of defiance of the status quo that can forge us into energetic warriors in a shamanic sense, alchemists intent on powering up sufficiently to go in far enough to get out of here alive.”

“Shamans and energetic alchemists maintain that inner silence can be a sign of the Dragon losing its grip on your mind. Outer silence, especially when called for in challenging circumstances, can be a sign that you’re starting to experience inner quietude.”

“A small group of shamans, inner alchemists and other explorers of consciousness are actively endeavoring to exit the Matrix itself. These are the ones who truly interest me, the ‘mad ones, the ones who are mad to live,’ as Jack Kerouac might have described them. Maybe you’re one of them.”

“Alchemy’s ultimate goal, it goes almost without saying, doesn’t involve creating a shiny rock you can hold in your hand that lets you live forever. If you think about it for a moment, that’s just plain silly. Instead, its aim is to empower the individual practitioner to cultivate, over time, an energetic powerhouse—called the Philosopher’s Stone—within his or her own body, thus granting oneself a chance to become eternal.”

“Imagine if the Matrix were populated by millions of inner alchemists instead of deluded optimists and useless pessimists.”

“Truly, thanks to the intervention of our alchemical child, which is capable of unifying the conscious and unconscious aspects of our being, we can affirm that the whole of our identity is far, far greater than the sum of its parts!”

“‘Don’t Pay the Ferryman’ wonderfully encapsulates the theme of the rebellious hero on his or her ultimate journey—the shaman, alchemist or psychonaut who has taken the second road to the water’s edge and has no intention, to quote Dylan Thomas, of going “gentle into that good night.”

“My research into and practice of shamanism and inner alchemy has led me to conclude—logically as well as experientially—that the majority of the population are ‘downloaded’ with the consciousness of the Dragon. This means that most people are using a foreign (read: extraterrestrial) installation as their operating system.”

“Shamans and alchemists prepare themselves to encounter—and ultimately defeat—a literal Dragon in a high-stakes contest over who controls their energy and ultimate destiny.”

“My position—one I share with countless mystics, yogis, shamans, alchemists, and other way-outside-the-boxers—is that there’s no verifiable ‘outside’ reality, no tangible ‘home base’ in the real.”

“I encourage you to get to know this vitally important aspect of your subtle anatomy that can be interpreted alchemically as the filius philosophorum, the philosopher’s child that makes possible creation of our own personal Philosopher’s Stone.”

“For the few, the proud, the alchemically inspired, connecting with our bliss has nearly nothing to do with this construct and almost everything to do with preparing ourselves to explore the Dark Sea of Awareness that laps at its fringes.”

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Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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