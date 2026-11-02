🤫 Strategic Silence: Edited Podcast Transcript w/ BONUS PDF

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Sol Luckman

Do you ever walk away from a hot mess of an argument, maybe with a coworker or family member, and just feel as if your vital energy has been completely siphoned out of your body—like you’ve been attacked by some kind of energy parasite or vampire?

As in, you’re utterly drained, a husk of your old self. And despite all the brilliant points you made (you did make them, right?), you have absolutely nothing to show for your efforts … except rotten feelings and bruised psyches on both sides.

This is Sol Luckman, and you’re tuning into SOL SPEAKS. Welcome! Please feel free to take off your shoes and sit with me in this alchemical space for a spell!

Pause for a second now and think back to the last time you had a genuinely heated blowout.

Once the yelling stopped and the adrenaline faded, even if there was some sort of resolution, you might have felt overcome by a specific, hollow sort of physical exhaustion. At the very least, you probably experienced yourself as an emotional wreck.

This is such a common occurrence we might think it’s normal, even unavoidable. But what if it’s actually completely optional?

What if I told you there was a totally free, low-key tool to reclaim your power and stop that energy leak the second it starts so that you feel better both in the moment and generally speaking?

Before we really get going, if you’re listening on Sol Luckman Uncensored, make sure you check out the edited transcript (coming soon) to download your bonus PDF companion to this podcast, “Sovereign Silence.”

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Today’s episode builds on my most recent book, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, and also tracks perfectly into the sequel, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM.

You can preorder HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM for just .99 on Amazon. In addition or instead, to receive an Advance Review Copy of this new book in exchange for an honest review, just click through and sign up at www.crowrising.com.

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Read an Excerpt

Moving on now …

Maybe because our modes of communicating seem so advanced, modern humans are conditioned to view communication as the ultimate bridge between people.

If there’s a dispute, reason (such as it is) tells us we should logically be able to talk it out, exchange our words like money you can count, simply seal the deal, and walk away.

If only.

Society ridiculously encourages us to express our every tiny thought and most fleeting feeling (publicly at that), glorifying words as everything from virtue-signalling neon banners to practically the only valid tool in existence for conflict resolution.

But as renowned humorist Will Rogers famously advised, “Never miss a good chance to shut up.”

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