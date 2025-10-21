Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📝 NOTE: This quick-hitting article is adapted from the Substack exclusive ebook OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR —Chapter 1 …

Sol Luckman

A practical approach to inner alchemy emphasizes a pair of interconnected activities that tend to amplify each other, back and forth indefinitely, in a self-generating ouroboros of creative potential: building up personal power and learning to imaginatively project it in ways that facilitate the Ultimate Hero’s Journey.

As I explain in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, personal power goes by many names. Whether we call this subtle but potent life force prana, chi, kundalini, torsion, scalar, orgone or whatever, it’s the building block of all we are and can be. I like to say that this energy can literally create anything because it creates everything.

There are many specific alchemical techniques for cultivating personal power. Some of simplest yet most life-changing of these include easily learned exercises such as this one.

Let me stress that no strategy, however “advanced,” will make much difference in your life (or afterlife) if you continue to engage in activities that sap your vital force. No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to fill up a well that’s full of holes.

Your first priority, then, must be to learn to identify self-detrimental activities (including draining jobs, relationships, habits, food choices, entertainment preferences, etc.) and stop doing them while either doing nothing instead or replacing them with shamanic forms of “not-doing.”

