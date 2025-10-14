Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

⚗️ Spiritual Alchemy for Soul Revolutionaries: LIVE THIS THURSDAY w/ Author Dea Devidas

Sol Luckman
and
Dea Devidas
Oct 14, 2025
1
3
🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising

Sol Luckman
·
Oct 9
PragmAlchemy is an energetic odyssey, blending biomechanics, breathwork, and energy cultivation into one meticulously layered system. The level of detail, from fascia release to breath resistance to the philosophy of pain, makes it clear: this isn't some casual deep-breathing exercise; it's an alchemical discipline for those ready to truly work with their own energy field.

WHAT: Leading-edge Indie Authors Sol Luckman & Dea Devidas in Candid Conversation about the Tarot, Soul Evolution & Generally Being a Wiseass

WHEN: Thursday, October 16, 4 PM Eastern

WHERE: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/67985

This book is for you if:

  • You’re ready to glow up your spiritual game without dimming your sparkle

  • You want transformation that’s both profound AND fun

  • You believe wisdom can come with a side of sass

  • You’re done playing small in the cosmic dance of life

SAGE & SASS
WHERE WISDOM GETS WITTY
By Dea Devidas

🎧 Now Available Wherever Transmutational Audiobooks Are Sold: GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE (Read by the Author)

Sol Luckman
·
Oct 7
🔥 Discover transformative techniques that reconnect you to your deepest self & the universe.

🤣 Subscribing to My Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

Sol Luckman
·
Apr 1
“If you haven’t yet swum in the Taijitu of Sol Luckman’s brilliance, I implore you to go explore. I am taken joyfully aback by his deliberate consideration at every turn. Honestly, it feels like manna and I am better for it.” —Dea Davidas

